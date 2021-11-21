Nobody said breakups were easy, and I'd say most of us have been through them; it's something we all try to avoid, but we all end up going through it. We go through a lot of emotions after a breakup, and the thought of leaving a loved one is very difficult. There are a few post-breakup mistakes that are easy to make and should be avoided. Radwa El Sherbiny is well-known for her show that empowers women, and she is constantly giving advice to girls, much like your older sister. So, here are 10 things not to do after a break up according to Radwa El Sherbiny.

How to Get Over a Breakup Fast and Learn to Recover



1. Do not let your friend call him

We all know that our bestie will go above and beyond for us, so if you ask her to call him and tell him how much you miss him or that you've been to the hospital because you couldn't handle the breakup, she will. The first thing you should not do is this. According to Radwa El Sherbiny, if he calls you back or visits you in the hospital, it is out of pity, not love. So, gurl, don't make this move because guys have already cracked the code and know that this move means you still want him. You're better off without him, believe me.

2. Don't overshare on social media

If you try to show him that you haven't been affected by the breakup and that you're going about your life as if nothing has happened by over-posting pictures of you happy and out with your friends, he knows all of this isn't true. Sharing posts and memes about toxic partners and how life is better when you're single, I'm sure we've all seen these posts, and he knows it's all about him. According to Radwa El Sherbiny, seeing all of this will only boost his ego and make him believe that there is no one like him, and gurl, as much as I hate to say it, there are plenty of fish in the sea, yes, I know you want this fish, but there is a better fish out there for you.

11 Ways to Boost Your Mood and Lift Your Energy



3. Please, no extreme makeovers

Most girls cut or change their hair color after a breakup. Radwa El Sherbiny advises us against it! This is most likely not the haircut you wanted but at the time you felt like "oh this is what I want" and then you look in the mirror and the panicking begins. Secondly, if you decide to bleach your hair and go blonde, you will ruin your hair, so you will be upset over a guy who does not deserve your tears and over your hair. To avoid all of this trouble, move your attention to something else, such as working out or attending yoga classes, to clear your mind.

4. Please do not contact his friends or family

Calling his friends or family to check on them is a big no-no, according to Radwa Sherbiny, because the person you called will most likely tell him everything that happened during the phone call. This will send him the message that you are not over him and still want him. Remember that you want to move forward rather than backward, and calling his friends is a step back. You don't need to get in touch with them because they are his people. Radwa El Sherbiny gave you permission to do one thing: if they call to check on you, that's fine, but it's up to you to answer or close this chapter without dealing with any of his people.

15 Signs He’s Not the Right Guy



5. Going to places where he hangs out is out of the question

If you know where he hangs out or where he likes to get his coffee and you go there on purpose to run into him, please stop. It's just an awkward situation you don't want to be in, and if he's with someone, you'll keep wondering who she is, and the thought of him moving on faster than you will keep you awake at night. So, make Radwa El Sheribny happy and stop doing this, and instead start looking for new places to visit and new memories to make.

6. Stop stalking him on social media

Stalking him on social media is bad for you, and you should stop checking his Instagram stories and the pictures he's tagged in. If you are clumsy and accidentally react or like something he posted, it will make you look bad and will send him the message that you still have feelings for him. Radwa El Sherbiny is simply telling you to stop and not react to any of his posts or check his stories; he is someone from the past who you do not need to think about in the present.

21 Empowering Quotes to Help You Get Over a Breakup



7. If you aren't used to sharing posts, don't start after your breakup

Radwa El Sherbiny brought up a point that was new to me: if you post "Happy Eid or Christmas to my loved ones" or anything else that isn't your usual, there's a good chance he knows it's for him because you want to wish him Merry Christmas but don't want to text him, so instead just wish your close friends in private instead of making it public. Yes, the world doesn't revolve around him, but there's a good chance you're doing so to win him back, so please don't.

8. Don't give him his gifts back if he hasn't asked for them

You're mistaken if you think he wants his gifts back; he doesn't. Calling him and telling him to come to take your gifts will result in him doing a few of the things Radwa El Sheribny mentioned, such as saying, "I don't want them, keep them to yourself." "I'm busy,"or " when I'm free, I'll pick them up," and he never does, "I didn't ask for them, so why are you giving it back to me?" You're simply creating drama for yourself rather than putting an end to it. If you don't want to see his belongings in front of you, simply donate them to avoid the drama. When he requests his belongings, simply place them in a box and leave them with your house's guard; you don't need to see him.

Why You Need to Let Go of Toxic Partners



9. Don't let your friend call him to try to persuade him to reconsider the breakup

Letting your friend call your ex and discuss the breakup with him, and tell him that he should give you another chance, work things out, and reconsider the breakup, is something you do not want to do. According to Radwa El Sherbiny, this is one of the worst things you can do after a breakup for two reasons: the first is that you might be setting up your best friend with your ex, and yes, even if she is your best friend, you never know how the feelings will go, and the second is that if you are unable to call him and talk about the breakup, consider your relationship to have ended for good, and don't open closed doors; they are closed for a reason.

10. If you're thinking about making a fake account to talk to him, think twice

Creating a fake account to talk to him will not help you; instead, it will cause you more pain and affect your progress. Radwa El Sherbiny advises you not to do so for two reasons. The first is that if you start asking him about his previous relationship and he talks about it negatively, you will be hurt. The second reason is that he may be aware that it is you, and he may attempt to intimidate you with what he says. So, save yourself from all of this drama by taking a break from social media and experimenting with new hobbies.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @radwaelsherbiny