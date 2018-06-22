10 Things Not to Do on a First Date

As much as a first date is full of excitement and possibilities, but there are tons of things that can go wrong. We've put together a list of 10 things that you shouldn't be doing on your first date with a guy.



1. Past Relationships

A first date might be a possibility for a new beginning, so why waste time talking about past relationships? It's a big turn off for guys and you might give off the impression that you're still hung up on your ex.

2. Food Etiquette

Stay away from anything that might stain, you wouldn't want an awkward moment during your first date. So no spaghetti or anything with tons of sauce or something that's considered messy. Also don't eat too little or too much, just moderately.

3. Phones and Watch

Looking at your phone or watch shows you're not that interested, and even if he turns out to be a bit boring you shouldn't do that out of courtesy. Work emails, messages and notifications can wait until you're done.

4. Excessive Talking About Yourself

The key to an exciting first date is mutual communication, meaning you shouldn't keep talking about yourself, but also listen and give him a chance to speak, that way you'll also know him better.

5. Your Outfit

Stay away from revealing clothes, always leave room for imagination. Also never wear something your grandma would go for, keep it interesting!

6. Taboos

While taboos are always exciting topics to talk about, but most certainly not on a first date. Stay away from religion and politics, not to mention you know what!

7. Keep the Cheque in Mind

Yes, it's cute he'll be paying and all, but please don't order the most expensive thing on the menu.

8. Keep it Fun

Make sure you're not being too serious or formal on your first date, keep things fun but not Chandler Bing fun (don't crack a joke every two seconds). Just be yourself, comfortable, relaxed and with some funny comments.

9. Awkward Silence

It's only natural to come across that awkward silence during your first date, but it's up to both of you not to give into it. Think of outside the box topics you can talk about, share your opinions and make sure to keep it going.

10. Messaging

Don't call or message your date right after you've arrived home. Keep him wondering a bit, it's always fun!

P.S. Get inspired by Luci and always go for ice-cream with your date!