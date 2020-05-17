Are you looking for signs you're in the right relationship? All relationships are full of ups and downs, but there are some signs that show you're in a healthy relationship. In order to know whether your romance is going to last, here are the 11 signs you're in the right relationship...

1. You can read one another extremely well.

In a healthy and strong relationship, you reach a point where the two of you know each other wholeheartedly. You can figure out if something is really bothering him or not and vice versa. He might not even need to say it, but for example, you can just tell by the way he talks.

2. You are very comfortable with one another.

You know you're in the right relationship when you don't shy out around him and you're completely yourself. Both of you act comfortable around each other and seeking perfection is just not your thing.

3. Your Lives are not dependent on one another.

Another sign you're in the right relationship, is when both of you have your separate lives and appreciate some privacy. It's so healthy for a couple not to interfere in each other's lives and still spend time separately.

4. You bring out the best in each others!

When both of you encourage one another to be better persons in general, then you know you're in the right relationship. Both of you understand work commitments and totally push one another to a better future without being selfish.

5. You show each other complete respect.

Because all couples fight, it's very important that both of you respect each other during any kind of argument. If you don't cross that borderline of decency and appreciate each others opinions, then it's the right kind of relationship.



6. You always remember the little things.

You and your partner should always remember the little things that come across your paths. You should also know that in this fast-paced life, we can be overwhelmed and unintentionally forget about things. If you're in the right relationship, you will make the sweet insignificant moments count.

