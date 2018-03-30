A man's body remains a mystery to many women! So, we decided to dig deep and share with you 18 surprising facts about his man parts. If his penis puzzles you, don't freak out, you'll be able to figure out a lot when you understand some basic information about the male anatomy. No more wondering about his penis, here are 18 things you need to know about his man parts, that will definitely enhance your sexual knowledge.



1. The average size of an adult man's penis measures three to four inches when flaccid, and five to six inches when erect.



2. That myth you've heard before that a man's penis size is relative to his shoe size, hand size or nose size. Absolutely not true!



3. There are two types of penises: a grower, which changes in size and shape during an erection, and a shower, which looks stiff most of the time and doesn't grow much larger when erect.



4. On average, the typical male orgasm can last anywhere between 5 to 22 seconds. If he claims he's lasting for minutes, then he's probably faking it!



5. A man's lifestyle highly affects his sexual activity. Men who don't have a healthy diet, sleep well or exercise are more prone to have erectile dysfunction issues.



6. The male's brain induces his erection! Mental or physical stimulation causes the brain nerves to send signals to the penis nerves, where blood rushes in, filling up the penis, making it stiff and expanded.



7. There are three types of male erections: a reflexogenic erection, which comes from actual contact, a psychogenic erection, which comes from audiovisual stimulation, and nocturnal erections, which are widely known as wet dreams.



8. Another surprising fact about his man parts, is that during an erection, the penis is not always straight up! Sometimes penises can get a bit curved while they're erect, pointing slightly to the right or left.



9. The penis is the most sensitive male erogenous zone! Well, that was an expected fact, but did you know that the head of the penis and the underside of the shaft are the most sensitive to sexual pleasure?



10. The average amount of ejaculate released during an orgasm is 3.4 milliliters of semen, which is less than a teaspoon!



11. Semen travels at a staggering rate of 28 miles per hour; faster than any man can run! However, when ejaculate leaves a man's body, the sperm slows down, taking about 5 minutes to reach a woman's cervix.



12. Pulling out before ejaculation isn't not a 100% guaranteed birth control method. Oh oh! That's because pre-cum, a fluid that precedes ejaculate, could rarely contain sperm, so pregnancy might actually happen!



13. A number of 525 billion sperm cells can be produced by an average male through his lifetime, with an estimate of at least 40 million sperm cells per each ejaculate. Now that's a truly surprising fact about his man parts!



14. Most men go through a refractory period immediately after an orgasm, that could last anywhere from a few minutes to hours. Meaning, they will be unable to achieve another erection or ejaculate sperm. An idea to keep up the momentum during that time? Sex games!



15. From time to time, the majority of men suffer from premature ejaculation. However, the average time it takes for a man to ejaculate is 3 to 5 minutes within penetration during sexual intercourse.



16. When sexually aroused, a man's testicles can grow up to 50% larger in size!



17. A male's penis stops growing when he finishes puberty, which changes from one person to another. So, a penis can be grown to its full size as early as age 13 or as late as age 18.



18. Size does not really matter! There isn't a direct relation between the size of a man's penis and his ability to please his partner during a sexual intercourse.

