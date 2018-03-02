Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle love and relationships the most iconic couples from the oscars red carpet main image 02

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

20 Iconic Couples That Made the Oscars Red Carpet Sexy Through the Years!

If you think that the Oscars is just about movies and awards then you’re wrong, the Oscars is about celebrity fashion, beauty, and even relationships. And in fact, the Oscars red carpet witnessed so many glamorous couples through the years.

Every year, the Oscars marks an important date night for celebrity couples, because one day later the whole world will be talking about how cute they looked, and how fashionable they were on the red carpet. Like who can forget the iconic couple Cher and then husband Sony, and neither the less Brad Pitt’s iconic relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie?

But, there are so many more iconic Hollywood couples that walked the Oscars red carpet together across the years. So scroll down to see 20 couples that made the Oscars red carpet so sexy; the true definition of Hollywood glam!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Val Kilmer and Cher

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

Sony and Cher

