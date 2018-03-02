20 Iconic Couples That Made the Oscars Red Carpet Sexy Through the Years!

If you think that the Oscars is just about movies and awards
then you’re wrong, the Oscars is about celebrity fashion, beauty, and even relationships. And in fact, the Oscars red carpet witnessed so many glamorous couples
through the years.
Every year, the Oscars marks an important date night for celebrity couples, because one
day later the whole world will be talking about how cute they looked, and how fashionable they were on the red carpet. Like who can forget the iconic couple Cher and
then husband Sony, and neither the less Brad Pitt’s iconic relationships with
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie?
But, there are so many
more iconic Hollywood couples that walked the Oscars red carpet together across the years. So scroll down to see 20 couples that made the Oscars red carpet so sexy; the true definition of Hollywood glam!
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt
Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber
Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen
Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Val Kilmer and Cher
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise
Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere
Sony and Cher
