30 Funny Valentine's Day Cards Your Partner Will Actually Love!

Yes, I admit that Valentine's Day is a completely commercial holiday, however, there's no harm in celebrating this mushy day with your beloved one in your own way. If you're the type of couple who wants to do Valentine's Day, but in a non-cheesy way, then you'll totally love these funny Valentine's Day cards!
Who said that Valentine's Day has to be all about red hearts and love poems? Surprise your partner with a funny Valentine's Day card, and they'll certainly fall in love with you all over again. This Valentine's Day, say "I love you" in an unconventional way, after all, love is all about the little things.
So, scroll down and get inspired by these funny Valentine's Day cards.
L.O.V.E, a four letter word with so much more behind it. Explore it all in our Love & Relationships section.
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
Funny Valentine's Day Cards
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.