30 Funny Valentine's Day Cards Your Partner Will Actually Love!

Yes, I admit that Valentine's Day is a completely commercial holiday, however, there's no harm in celebrating this mushy day with your beloved one in your own way. If you're the type of couple who wants to do Valentine's Day, but in a non-cheesy way, then you'll totally love these funny Valentine's Day cards!

Who said that Valentine's Day has to be all about red hearts and love poems? Surprise your partner with a funny Valentine's Day card, and they'll certainly fall in love with you all over again. This Valentine's Day, say "I love you" in an unconventional way, after all, love is all about the little things.

So, scroll down and get inspired by these funny Valentine's Day cards.

