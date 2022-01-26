80 Questions to Ask Your Partner for a Fun Date Night

Do you ever run out of things to talk about with your partner? Yes, it happens! No matter how long you've been with your boyfriend or husband, you could get a feeling that you always have the same conversations! To avoid any awkward situations, and to get to know your partner more, we've compiled 80 questions to ask your partner on date night.

This list of 80 questions is guaranteed to keep the conversation flowing with your guy. So, if you ever feel that you've run out of things to say, these 80 date night questions will help get you both engaged and excited. Now read on and get ready to tackle these questions. Some are thoughtful, while others are downright funny!

1. If you had to change your first name, what would you pick?

2. What's your favorite nickname, and is there a story behind it?

3. How would you describe yourself in three words?

4. What's one of your guilty pleasures?

5. List 10 random facts about yourself.

There Are 10 Types of Men You Should Avoid in Your Life

6. What's the most adventurous thing you've ever done?

7. If you didn't have to work, what would do with your life?

8. What do you want to do when you retire?

9. What's your dream holiday destination?

10. What's your favorite way to spend the weekend?

10 Things Radwa El Sherbiny Thinks You Should Avoid Doing After a Break Up

11. Do you believe in karma?

12. Do you believe in second chances?

13. Your parents would freak out if they knew you once...

14. What's one strange habit that you have?

15. Name three of the happiest moments in your life.

How to Deal With a Partner Who Has Trust Issues

16. What's your favorite season, and why?

17. If you had a superpower, what would it be?

18. And what would your superhero name be?

19. Do you sing in the shower?

20. If you could star in any TV show, which one would you choose?

Your Partner Is Not Your Hero

21. What's your all-time favorite movie?

22. What's your all-time favorite song?

23. Pick three things to take with you if you were on a deserted island.

24. If you could be insanely talented at one thing, what would you choose?

25. What's the worst piece of advice anyone has ever given you?

Just Like Love, There Are Apology Languages

26. How would you spend one million dollars?

27. If you could ask for one wish, what would it be?

28. What's the dumbest thing you've ever done?

29. If you were president for the day, what's one thing you'd do?

30. What's your favorite meal ever?

6 Ways to Deal With a Jealous Partner Without Breaking Up

31. Who was your first celebrity crush?

32. What was your bedroom like as a teenager?

33. Have you ever met any celebrities?

34. If you could trade places with any person right now, who would it be?

35. What did you want to be when you were a kid?

15 Signs He's Not the Right Guy

36. What's your favorite childhood memory?

37. Would you rather have many friends or just one best friend?

38. If you could spend a day talking to one person, it would be...

39. Do you have any phobias?

40. When was the last time you tried something for the first time?

10 Things Not to Do on a First Date

41. What's the most embarrassing moment of your life?

42. Do you prefer sunsets or sunrises?

43. How would you spend your time if the electricity goes out for 24 hours?

44. Describe your idea of a perfect date.

45. What's your secret sexual fantasy?

30 Adorable Ways to Tell Your Man You Miss Him

46. If we made a movie together, what would the title be?

47. What's better, hugs or kisses?

48. Would you rather stay in or go out?

49. Your favorite memory of us is...

50. What do you feel most grateful for in life?

10 Red Flags in a Relationship That Makes You Want to Run For Your Life

51. What is your all-time favorite and least favorite color?

52. What are your top five travel destinations? what is the reason?

53. What would you eat if you could only have one meal or one type of food for the rest of your life?

54. Do you believe in astrology? Is your horoscope a good match for you?

55. What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done to get a crush's attention?

4 Things We Learned When We Asked Women About Online Dating

56. Do you believe a cheater should be forgiven? or is a cheater always a cheater?

57. Have you ever been unfaithful to your significant other? or Have you ever been cheated on?

58. We've all had regrets at some point in our lives. What's your biggest regret?

59. What are your red flags in a relationship?

60. Do you know what your love language is? and can you figure out mine?

My Husband Cheated on Me and I Forgave Him

61. Have you ever been to a concert? If so, what was it?

62. Are you a cat or a dog person?

63. What kind of animal would you be if you could be any kind of animal?

64. Do you prefer morning or night showers?

65. What was your most recent binge-watched show?

11 Signs You're in the Right Relationship

66. If you had a time machine, would you use it to travel back in time or to the future?

67. What is the most embarrassing lie you've ever told your parents?

68. What is your all-time favorite song line?

69. What would be your ideal job?

70. What is one thing that people get wrong about you?

Is It a Rebound or a Real Relationship? 9 Signs to Look out For

71. What would you change about your life if you could?

72. What draws you to people?

73. What is the worst assumption someone has ever made about you?

74. What did you think of me at first?

75. Do you have a bucket list? What is one thing on it?

8 Reasons Why Relationships Are so Much Harder for Introverts

76. Are you a morning or night person?

77. What is one thing you simply cannot live without?

78. What do you think your younger self would not believe about your life today?

79. When was the last time you pushed yourself beyond your comfort zone? What exactly did you do?

80. What do you consider to be your best quality?

21 Small Gestures for a Happier Relationship

Main Image Credits: Instagram @hadiaghaleb