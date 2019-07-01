The Best Songs to Play During Sex and Foreplay Based on Popular Demand

You know when you're listening to a song and it's so sexy that you can't help but thinking about how incredible it would be to have it in the background during sex. We know that this might come off a little cheesy for some people but the truth is music is really sexy and it can help actually make your night with you partner even sexier and more special. Music moves us and it literally moves our bodies, so imagine how sexy it can be to move your bodies together to a sexy beat.

Spotify playlists have become among couples' new favorite ways of having music in the background. It's a great way to prevent them from having to keep stopping what they're doing to pick or change a song, or struggle to find the perfect music to set the mood for sex and especially foreplay.

Kegel 8 gathered data from Spotify to see the songs and musicians that are in most sex themed playlists, the songs are mostly by Pop and R&B artists. We wanted to share with you this data so you can have yourself the ultimate sex and foreplay music guide for when you need a little boost for your intimate moments. You can also listen to the playlist Kegel 8 created on Spotify that gathers all their data in one 'The Ultimate Foreplaylist' here.

These are the top 10 sex songs:





1. Neighbors Know My Name - Trey Songz

2. Slow Motion - Trey Songz

3. All The Time - Jeremih

4. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey) - The Weekend

5. Often - The Weekend

6. Don't - Bryson Tiller

7. Pony - Genuine

8. Birthday Sex - Jeremih

9. Wicked Games - The Weekend

10. Exchange - Bryson Tiller

Top 10 songs with "Sex" in the playlist title:

1. Slow Motion - Trey Sonz

2. Body Party - Ciara

3. Don't - Bryson Tiller

4. Or Nah (feat. The Weekend, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) Remix - Ty Dolla $ign

5. Pony - Ginuwine

6. Birthday Sex - Jeremih

7. Childs Play (feat. Chance the Rapper) - SZA

8. All The Time - Jeremih

9. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey) - The Weekend

10. Crazy In Love Remix - Beyoncé

Top 10 songs with "Netlix and Chill" in the playlist title:





1. Netlix & chill - Yound Tory

2. Don't - Bryson Tiller

3. Exchange - Bryson Tiller

4. Call Out My Name - The Weekend

5. Slow Motion - Trey Songz

6. Often - The Weekend

7. Location - Khalid

8. Or Nah (feat. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa & DJ Mustard) Remix - Ty Dolla $ign

Top 10 Songs with "Date Night" in the playlist title:





1. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. All of Me - John Legend

3. Thinking out Loud - Ed Sheeran

4. Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett

5. Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

6. Heaven - Kane Brown

7. I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

8. Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

9. Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton

10. You Body Is a Wonderland - John Mayer

Top 10 songs with "Baby Making" in the playlist title:





1. Neighbors Know My Name - Trey Songz

2. Nice & Slow - Usher

3. Bed - J. Holiday

4. Slow Motion - Trey Songz

5. Pony - Ginuwine

6. Nobody (feat. Athena Cage) - Keith Sweat

7. Grind with Me - Pretty Ricky

8. Birthday Sex - Jeremih

9. Love Faces - Trey Songz

10. In Those Jeans - Ginuwine

Top 10 songs with "Make Love" in the playlist title:

1. Make You Feel My Love - Adele

2. Perfect - Ed Sheeran

3. Best Part ( feat. H.E.R.) - Daniel Caesar

4. Get You (feat. Kali Uchis) - Daniel Caesar

5. Exchange - Bryson Tiller

6. Don't - Bryson Tiller

7. Call Out My Name - The Weekend

8. Thinking out Loud - Jeremih

9. Slow Motion - Trey Songz

10. All of Me - John Legend

Here are also the most listened to artists during sex:





1. The Weekend

2. Trey Songz

3. Jeremih

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Ginuwine

6. Bryson Tiller

7. Usher

8. Chris Brown

9. Daniel Caesar

10. PARTYNEXTDOOR





Main Image Credits: Instagram @tezza