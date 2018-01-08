Lifestyle
January 08, 2018 | by The Fustany Team
Golden Globes 2018: You Won't Stop Staring at These Cute Celebrity Couples!
Although the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet is all about sending anti-harassment messages, this hasn't stopped your favorite celebrity couples from showing up looking lovey-dovey. Nevertheless, this didn't mean that they forgot about the main cause of the night! Just look at Justin Timerlake and Jessica Biel wearing all-black, as well as Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause.
Stay tuned to see more cute celebrity couples making their way to the Golden Globes 2018 red carpet.
