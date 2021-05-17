"Okay, I've lied to him. But you saw how jealous he gets. It makes me feel like I have to. And I shouldn't defend my right to be friends with another guy." - Lola and the Boy Next Door.

Ever heard this sentence from a friend of yours? Have you ever used this phrase in a conversation? Having a jealous man is sometimes extremely hard, and a lot of the time, one can find themself going for a 'what they don't know can't hurt them' method. But, that begs the question, is that really the correct or even healthy way to deal with your jealous partner?

When a person lies, trust tends to get lost, which is supposed to be the foundation of any relationship. After you lose the trust, you are forced to live with the guilt. Fast heart rates, keeping up with the made-up stories on a regular basis, afraid the truth might slip out in a conversation. Is it really worth it? It's just too hectic, and being with a jealous partner is tiresome, but if you have accepted this quality in your partner, and you're choosing to pursue a relationship with a jealous man then you need to learn to deal with that.

6 ways to deal with a jealous partner without breaking up:

1. Don't Lie Your Way Out Of It

Lying is not the answer, it's better for you and your relationship to say the truth. The thing about lies, is that they just keep growing, one lie after the other and it turns into a bigger issue than it ever was. Sure you might end up fighting, but at least that is the first step to making up. Not only so, saying the truth will maintain the trust between you and your partner, and broken trust is really hard to mend.

2. Talk vs. Complain

While men do appear extremely stubborn, talking things out really does help. Think about it, if you are angry would you be able to tolerate your partner complaining about a quality in you. You probably just won't listen. When you decide t talk things out, choose a time when they are relaxed and talk by expressing a concern, not by complaining about their stubborn attitude.

3. Take Action

Why not introduce your man to the person he is jealous of? If he gets to know them, maybe he will see what you see and will not feel the jealousy anymore. Keeping the distance from the one person they're jealous of is not in your benefit. The more upfront you are about the issue at hand, the easier it will be to deal with your jealous partner, in fact it will grow the confidence and stability in your relationship which will hopefully eliminate the jealousy he's feeling.

4. Assurance

Insecurity comes with jealousy, and every man hates the feeling of insecurity. We know you might be thinking. 'it's not my job to assure my partner, he should be secure on his own.' While that might be true, we all go through moments of insecurity, and our thoughts gets the best of us. If you don't want to put in some effort at times, emphasis on only sometimes, to assure your partner, then maybe you are not super willing to be in that relationship. Assure them in the purest ways, they are your one and only. Don't lecture them like a student, assure them with affection. One of the ways you can assure them is by doing what we had talked about in the previous point, take action and address the issue head on.

5. Put Yourself in Their Shoes

While men's jealousy is a trait that can drive a woman wild, most of the time their jealousy comes from love.It's not easy, think about if another women gets too close to your man, a part of you would feel a little uncomfortable right? Do not accept the jealousy, but try to put yourself in their shoes and react accordingly. Which is why it's important to take action, and try and deal with the issue in a healthy way to slowly eliminate this quality for him and your relationship.

6. Movies and Phrases Are for a Perfect World

There are numerous phrases that real men would never get jealous. However, we don't live in a romantic comedy, and men are human. Feelings and emotions are natural reactions, the key to them is to handle them delicately and smartly so you can move forward.