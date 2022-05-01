Maintaining healthy communication and openness can be quite tricky in any relationship. However, when it comes to oversensitivity, things can get more complicated. Since people are so different in personalities and reactions, you may end up with someone who’s totally opposite to you. Some topics and matters may mean nothing to you, but can evoke excessive emotions and reactions from your partner, such as getting extremely angry, breaking down in tears, or giving the silent treatment. All of these signs can tell that your partner is sensitive, so what can you do to keep your relationship and make it healthier? Read on for 7 tips on how to deal with your sensitive partner for a happy relationship.

For starters, you need to ask yourself how well you know your partner. According to your answer, you’ll be able to know more about his interests and insecurities.

That said, let’s jump into how to communicate with your sensitive partner.

1. Get to Know Him Better

If you’re in a long-term relationship, you probably know about most of the things that may upset your partner. For example, you know that he doesn’t like parties or social gatherings or that he doesn’t like to mention his father. Knowing these things helps you refrain from going into debates and unnecessary drama. However, if you’ve just got together or you don’t know him that well, you have got to do your homework. Study your man and get to know his likes and dislikes; this way, you’ll avoid hurting his feelings.

Photo credit: @tezza.barton

How To Deal With a Partner Who Has Anger Issues

2. Embrace His Sensitivity

When your man starts crying or gets offended, don’t shut him out just because you think that he overreacts. Take his emotions seriously and embrace his openness. We’re not here to make you change his personality; on the contrary, we need you to be able to deal with who he really is. Whether or not you agree with his way of expressing his emotions, try to reassure him and support his feelings.

Photo credit: @adventuresapiens

3. Know His Love Language

People express love differently. So, it is wise to understand your partner’s love language. Is it reassuring words, touching, service, appreciation? Having a full understanding of his love language will enable you to know his soft spot, which can help you deal with lovers’ quarrels.

Photo credit: @swissvoyagers

4. Never Judge or Evaluate His Feelings

While it can be true that your partner is more sensitive than you are, you don’t need to label him as a “sensitive person.” Labeling his personality or judging him can make him become defensive. Unless you’re both talking about his sensitivity issue in a healthy manner to improve your relationship, it is recommended not to mention or label it at all.

Photo credit: @saltinourhair

30 Creative Ways to Say I'm Sorry

5. Understand His Body Language

Familiarizing yourself with his likes and dislikes and love language is important, but learning his body language can help you much further. For instance, if you bring up a topic or discuss something that he may not be comfortable with, you’ll notice that he shakes his leg, bites his lips, or any abnormal body language that can tell you how uncomfortable he is.

Photo credit: @katerinandyinon

6. Mind Your Words Carefully

Everything you say to your partner has a big effect on him. Sensitive people get offended easily and immediately. That’s why it is wise to refrain from malicious jokes or sarcasm; your partner will not appreciate this kind of sense of humor. Moreover, sensitive people also tend to over analyze comments, so make sure not to sound vague or mysterious when talking to him.

Photo credit: @alexwatson

There Are 10 Types of Men You Should Avoid in Your Life

7. Be More Patient

We understand that you might find it frustrating to deal with an overly-sensitive person, but patience is key. Getting mad or angry with your partner whenever he gets offended is not going to resolve the issue; it’s going to make it worse! Try to put yourself in his shoes and be a little more understanding of his feelings. He’s not doing it to annoy you; this is what he’s like and this is how he truly feels.

Photo credit: @haylsa

It takes a strong, confident woman to date or be married to a sensitive man. Sensitivity is one of the hardest things couples can deal with in a relationship. That’s why we wanted to demonstrate some ways to help you overcome this difficulty. If you truly love each other and want your relationship to thrive and your love life to shine, following these simple tips is totally worth it.

Main image credit: @carmushka