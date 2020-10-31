Watch out for that playboy and learn how to outplay the player! We have to warn you he's a handful, but let's face it, he can be really fun as well, once he decides to be loyal and picks the perfect girl who puts up with his flirtatious habits. The players we've seen can be categorized into two kinds, the ones who have had their heart broken pretty badly in the past, and then there are the ones who get bored easily and hence switch from one girl to the other. Now reaching up to this point of the article means you're still determined on knowing how to outplay the player and get him to be in a serious relationship with you. If we had to give you a hint, it's all about self control (from your side) . Now here's all you need to know about how to outplay the player and the main signs he is a player.

1. Attention is The Best Way to Outplay the Player

Play a little game of hot and cold! Be talkative and friendly for a couple of days and then disappear. A player would love the attention, and when you go off the radar he'll certainly be wondering where you are. He's not really used to getting the cold shoulder, and when you start giving him mixed signals, you'll be getting on his mind much more often than you think.

2. We're Just Friends

You know in the movie "The Ugly Truth" Gerard Butler fell head over heels for Katherine Heigl without her even trying? Well, she was there for him as a friend, and one by one he started depending on her and showing off his sensitive side. So the key to know how to outplay the player is to get him close enough to you, make him used to seeing you regularly and of course be dependent on you.

3. Fascinate Him

One of the main signs he is a player is seeing the endless line of girls in his past and present. Players are usually smart, as making tons of girls fall for them is a job that requires brains. Having said that, it also means he'll be looking for a one of a kind girl who has the brains, great personality and good looks. Outplay the player in a flirty way and go for a sexy red dress (nothing too revealing though to leave him wondering) and then talk about something really sophisticated. A unique sense of style and looking flawlessly gorgeous will go a long way? There you have it, that's what we call the perfect mix to outplay a real player.

4. Emotions Matter, Even to the Players

After sweeping him off of his feet, it's time to get a little personal. One of the main signs he is a player is the fact that he is emotionally unavailable. How about trying to outplay the player and connect with him emotionally? Let him talk more about himself, and give him enough space and trust to give you some personal details about himself.

5. A Big NO to Boring

Never be predictable, be fun, outgoing, exciting and most of all versatile. This is one smart trick on how to outplay a real player.

6. His Friends Will Help You Outplay the Player

If you get a chance to meet his friends or he asks you to join an outing where they'll be there, make sure you leave a good impression on them. Did we mention players enjoy the attention very much? If he asked you out to meet his friends, chances are he already likes you, so why not try to make him a tiny bit jealous? Here's what you need to do, during that outing, be extra friendly or talkative with one of his friends. If he keeps on looking then you're on the right path!

7. I'm Not Available Now

Wondering how to outplay the player in a sneaky way? Don't always agree to going out whenever he asks you. You can simply reject at times and spend it instead with your girlfriends. Later on mention how fun it was to see them! One of the main signs he is a player would be him always having plans and jumping from one place to another, so don't be alarmed, you've probably got a full schedule too, stick to it and don't cancel any of your plans.

8. Say No to Jealousy

We know most women can't control the feeling of jealousy, especially when it comes to a guy you're into. However, a big NO goes out to showing him you're jealous. He's a player, which means flirting around is a hobby. Just play it cool! Don't hate outplaying the player, hate the game.

9. Outplay the Player by Showing Him You've Got Options!

Okay, so here's an important one for you ladies trying to outplay a playboy! Players would never go for a woman who's not confident, so dig deep and bring your self-confidence to life if it's not already there. You need to know and show him that you love yourself and you know how worthy you are. Another thing to help you outplay the player, is to also show him that you're keeping your options open, meaning you're not falling in head over heels for him. Can you do that?