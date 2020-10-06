Married Life in Your 50s: What's It Like and How You See Love/Romance

We’re still on the topic of love, relationships and marriage at different age groups. Whether they’re married, dating or single, women view these things differently at different stages of their life. Today we’re focusing on married life in 50s and how we see love in our 50s. When preparing for this article, what drew my attention a lot were the changes that can happen to women at this age when it comes to her perspective on love, which may be due to many things, the most important of which are gaining experience from life.

For married women in their 50: How do we see love and relationships?

Before we get started it’s important to note there are no rules or facts when it comes to relationships and love. Every person and couple is different and no two people could go through the exact same thing. These are just general perceptions that could be common due to similar age experiences and maturity.

A lot of things change in the lives of most women at the age of 50, as they become more mature due to the many life experiences and lessons that taught them how to deal with things or changed their perspective. And so, she could start seeing love differently…

Happier relationship at 50 than in 20?

Many changes occur throughout the years of marriage, and in some cases women in their 50s are a lot happier in their relationship than they were in their 20s. This is due to the fact that her relationship with her husband has become more stable, and there is no longer focus on things like jealousy and trust. Divorce rates decrease at this stage. Both partners become more mature and they gain more experience on how to handle problems and they understand their partners a lot better.

Needing more love and romance

Some women at the age of 50 find some difficulties in their relationship with their partner, like losing that rush and craving for newness and romance. She still wants to feel passion and hear wonderful words. It is important for both partners to put in the effort and make sure they don’t forget to throw in some romance every once in a while so that they’re both happy.

Communication is essential

One of the important things in any romantic relationship is good and constant communication. At this age it is important to not forget to talk with each other and spend time discussing things. It’s important for her to feel that she’s cared about and that he’s interested in knowing how her day went. Especially since most children at this age might be married or have moved out.

Getting bored

At this age, both partners can start to get bored and crave newness, especially if there are constant flights or unresolved issues. That’s why it’s important to try and break this boredom and routine every once in a while and find new exciting things to do together, like traveling and spending some time alone. This can help enhance and restore communication between you again.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @loveandwildhearts