Oscars 2018: Celebrity Couples that Were So Adorable on the Red Carpet

At the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet and Vanity Fair after-party, we couldn't help but notice these stunning couples that had us with our hands over our hearts. The gorgeous "match made in heaven"s made us swoon over how great they look dressed up for the year's most anticipated event.

We were also thrilled to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunite again on the red carpet, they made us believe in love once more! And, can we talk about Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb cuteness? They looked so in love.

Now, take a look for yourself, and prepare to have your jaws dropping, and eyes tearing when you see the cutest celebrity couples on the Oscars 2018 red carpet.