| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2018: Celebrity Couples that Were So Adorable on the Red Carpet

At the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet and Vanity Fair after-party, we couldn't help but notice these stunning couples that had us with our hands over our hearts. The gorgeous "match made in heaven"s made us swoon over how great they look dressed up for the year's most anticipated event. 

We were also thrilled to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reunite again on the red carpet, they made us believe in love once more! And, can we talk about Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb cuteness? They looked so in love.

Now, take a look for yourself, and prepare to have your jaws dropping, and eyes tearing when you see the cutest celebrity couples on the Oscars 2018 red carpet. 

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

Aaron Paul & Lauren Parsekian

Sebastian Bear-McClard & Emily Ratajkowski

Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams

John Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort

Joe LoCicero & Gina Rodriguez

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Tags: Oscars  Oscars 2018  Celebrity couples  Couples  Celebrities at the 2018 oscars  Red carpet  Red carpet 2018  Red carpet fashion  Red carpet fashion 2018 


