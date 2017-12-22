Six Reasons That Cause Pain During Sex

Some women might face severe discomfort during sex, which leaves them questioning the reasons that cause pain during sexual intercourse. The pain a married woman can experience during intercourse is probably felt in her vagina, stomach or back. The worst thing about pain during sex, is that it prevents the husband and wife from having a good time during intercourse.

You should never ignore any kind of pain you feel during having sex, because the reason can be something as simple as not being lubricated enough. That's why we decided to tell you the six reasons that cause pain during sexual intercourse...

1. Vaginal contractions

Lots of women could suffer from involuntary vaginal contractions during the sexual intercourse, which can cause extreme pain during sex. It's mostly common that vaginal contractions happen on your wedding night, due to stress and fear.

2. Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness is one of the most common reasons behind pain during sex. When there's no enough foreplay, this leaves your vagina with little mucus discharge. The vaginal discharge, is the white sticky liquid that comes out of a vagina when you're turned on, which works as a natural lubricant, making intercourse pain-free. That's why foreplay is almost crucial before sex, in order to make you ready for intercourse. Vagina dryness can also occur before your period, during breastfeeding or due to taking anti-allergy pills. To avoid this, make sure to use lubricants before and during sex to moisturize your vagina and prevent pain during sex.

3. Vaginal infections

Vaginal discharge is generally transparent or white, but if you notice any changes in the color of your vaginal discharge, this could be a reason behind pain during sex. In this case, you shall reach for medical help to treat vaginal infections.

4. Bladder inflammation

Bladder inflammation is one of the main reasons when it comes to experiencing pain during sex. That's why it's preferable to pee right after the sexual intercourse, because the urine can cleanse your vagina, and wash any bacteria away.

5. Sex positions

There are surely some sex positions that can cause pain during sex. If you feel uncomfortable during a certain position, don't shy out and ask your husband to switch to a more comfortable position.

6. Serious disease

A serious disease like an inverted womb or hemorrhoids (swollen and inflamed veins in your anus) could be a reason causing pain during sex.

Tip: If you feel extreme pain during sexual intercourse, make sure to seek medical help as soon as you can.