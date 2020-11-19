Things to Consider About Posting Your Relationship on Social Media

Social media has unfortunately become both a dark and positive place for so many people. It has 2 very different sides that affect us in 2 very different ways. For a lot of people it has become an outlet for them to share their troubles and bring them comfort, but when it comes to posting your relationship on social media, venting about your problems with your partner or just sharing your love, what is the negative impact of social media on relationships? Or does it have a positive impact? Like a way to heal from hurt, move on or a powerful way to express your love?

Our understanding of privacy has changed massively over the years and people have had a long debate on what is 'right' or 'wrong' to share on their social media platforms. The thing is there is no such thing as right or wrong. People deal differently with things, but how can social media affect a relationship or your private life?

1. Sharing the love

A lot of us find it extremely beautiful to see a romantic beautiful post about one's partner and how much they love them with a beautiful picture of a kiss. However, and as beautiful as it is, it can sometimes lead said couple to feel pressure to within their lives to live up to that edited perfection. Life isn't always perfect and as much as you try, there are always ups and downs. Feeling like you want too always sustain that images of perfection for people to see can sometime affect what's really important which is working on your relationships between yourselves. It is more important and on the longterm more powerful and effective that how your relationship is viewed by others.

2. Posting personal problems on social media and fighting

Venting, expressing your frustration about something or hinting at someone who's done you wrong has become a language in and of itself on many platforms, especially places like twitter. People find comfort is others sharing their pain or understanding exactly what they're going through. However, words left to linger somewhere on the internet can be hard too forget or tack back, just like saying something out of anger in the moment to your partner. Not only that, but sometimes there ends up being a back and forth public fight between the couple of social media which can get really dangerous and hard to recover from. Maybe this is what they needed to feel heard or understood, but for others that anger could have been resolved or death with a lot more easily in private or if the argument or forms of expression were exchanged in person. Of course people are different and not everybody is capable of doing that...

3. One of them doesn't believe in sharing your life on social media

There's nothing wrong with expressing your joy or how proud you are of your relationship. Relaare hard work and they're special and we all get the feeling that we want to scream at the top of our lungs how happy we are or how much we love them. Some people also love to share the little things and daily snippets of their lives with their partners.

This however, can become a problem if one of them doesn't feel the same about privacy or sharing their life on social media. The other person might not like having their private moments being shared, even if it's among a selected group of people. They might have a different perspective or view on things and this might cause disagreements between them. Here, what can be done is finding a middle ground or understanding the other person wants or the share and why the other doesn't. This is important so that they can respect the other person's privacy and find a compromise or understanding.

4. Where should we draw the line?

The thing is no one can tell you where the line should and shouldn't be drawn. IT's completely relative and depends on what you're comfortable with and what is better for your mental health and your relationships health. Communication is important and staying conscious of the reality of the relationship and having boundaries and not letting social media or what people think affect your partnership is crucial. So you draw your own line.

Main Image Credits: Via Instagram @couplegoals