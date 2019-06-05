The Not-So-Obvious Erogenous Zones of the Male Body

We already talked about how the female body could be turned on when touched the right way. Now it's the guy's turn, because let's admit it, it's always extra sexy when you know you're driving your man wild with pleasure. Find out how to push his buttons with these not-so-obvious male erogenous zones.

1. Lips

I don't think anyone would be surprised with this one. But the thing about kissing, is that you should never take it for granted, but savor each moment of it. It's the passion conveyed that turns him on and gets him in the mood for a wild night.

2. Neck

The neck is full of nerve endings that you can take advantage of. Give some love to the nape and back of his neck. Some men love it when you gently run your nails right beneath their hairline.

3. Ears

Shower him with sensual words and use his earlobes to arouse him. Whether you use your fingers, lips or teeth, be gentle and you'll most certainly get a satisfying outcome.

4. Hands

Massaging and caressing the hands or feet can be the igniting spark for a hot night, especially if you try sucking his finger tips in a suggestive way. It will really get his imagination going on the right track.

5. Nipples

Though not all guys may be as responsive, but his nipples could drive him crazy almost as much as it does with women.

6. Back of the knees

As a general rule, the spots on a man's body that don't grow much hair have very sensitive skin. This applies to the back of the knees. As long as you're not trying to tickle him, it's a sure move to turn up the heat.

7. Inner thighs

The closeness of this area to his man parts, makes it incredibly sensitive to the touch. A simple stroke will take him a step closer to the edge.

8. Lower abdomen (belt area)

Also a major erotic spot for your hubby would be the area beneath his belly button. It's packed with nerve endings and can make him shiver with pleasure when caressed.

9. Crease between upper thigh and butt

Did you know that the fine line connecting the upper thigh with the buttocks is one of the places that'll excite your husband? It's sensitive to any kind of touch, so don't forget it during foreplay.

10. Sacrum

That is the small triangle at the end of his spinal cord, right above the butt. Try to fondle it or run your fingertips/nails over it. It'll catch him off guard and he'll appreciate the spontaneity.

11. Penis

The penis is known to be THE most sensitive male erogenous zone. However, it is not just one, but four sexy spots. Each of these areas need a different kind of stimulation to get the best out of them.

- The head responds best to friction, sucking and heat.

- The shaft, especially the bottom side, caressing and friction is the way to go here.

- The raphe, which is located right under the head on the underside. It is unbelievably sensitive for men and can be extremely arousing for him.

- The base is the least sensitive part of the penis, so a little bit of pressure is necessary rather than light strokes.

12. Scrotum

Lots of women have the misconception that the testicles are hot spots for men, but the truth is, it's not the testicles but the tissue surrounding them. In fact, if you focus on the testicles, it can be quite painful for him. That means it's crucial to handle this sex zone gently. For added pleasure, go for the central line running down the middle.

13. G-Spot

Yes, men have a G-Spot like women, some even call it the P-Spot, as in prostate. It is a gland inside his body located behind the testicles that can make his orgasm much more powerful when stimulated. But, because it is on the inside, it's not easy to reach. One way to do it would be through his anal opening, which not many men would be OK with, so you need to discuss it beforehand with him. For the other option, read the next point.

14. Perineum

This is the area between his scrotum and anal opening, which is on the opposite end of his prostate. This means that when you massage it gently, you can indirectly stimulate his G-Spot. Be careful though, your man might also be against crossing that line, so proceed slowly and read his reactions.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @couplegoals