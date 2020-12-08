6 Steps for Spending a Beautiful Christmas Night with Your Husband at Home

Christmas has been all about gatherings and dinner parties, after all it's the most wonderful tome f of the year. However, this year we anticipate a lot of the Christmas gatherings will take quite a turn, going from being a huge gathering to spending Christmas without family, due to COVID-19 and the world wide restrictions. So, if it's just you and your partner this Christmas, we're sharing with you 6 steps you can spend a beautiful Christmas night with your husband at home.

We've gathered a few steps to make Christmas night special, unique and entertaining for you and your husband, and don't forget to listen to our Christmas playlist to add that festive touch to your home!

1. Planing ahead is crucial for an enjoyable Christmas night with your husband

Let's just say that most of us wait for spontaneity and 'in the moment' decisions when it comes to romance especially. However, with our daily responsibilities and busy schedules, the romance gets left behind and forgotten. That's why if you want to spend a romantic Christmas night with your hubby, it is better that you plan it beforehand. Make sure to think about the Christmas eve games you can play with your partner.

2. Be straightforward with your partner on your Christmas night in ideas

We tend to often forget that with men, we need to be crystal clear about what we want and that our hints are usually not noticed or forgotten. So, be very frank and honest and tell him you want to spend a special Christmas date night at home.

3. Avoid conflict before your Christmas celebrations

Spending Christmas without the full family is hard enough, so if you want to spend a nice, loving night with your husband, you should know that the days leading up to that night have a huge impact on it. The more you've been calm, loving and good together, the more likely you will have a beautiful romantic night conflict free. So try as much as you can to minimize the husband-wife arguments.

3. Pick a few movies together for a fun Christmas activity

Ask your husband to choose 2 or 3 movies with you to watch together that night. Make sure the movies you both choose are in a genre that you both enjoy watching and not leaning to one's taste over the other. It just won't be Christmas without including a few classic Christmas movies in your list. It could be a fun Christmas tradition you start with your husband, and you do it in the future together.

4. Christmas activities for couples!

While some people get bored from spending a night at home, a Christmas night in with your husband can be a lot of fun! Make sure you plan out a list of things you can do on Christmas Eve 2020 together so he doesn't get bored and enjoys his time at home, like cooking together or making drinks or playing board games or sex games!

5. Gift swaps are a must for a Christmas night in

It's a beautiful thing to show your partner how much you care and appreciate all their hard work in life and the relationship. Small sentimental gifts are a cute way to express that. Make sure you prepare a special gift for him, and even if he's not used to buying you a Christmas gift, this gesture will remind him to, so you can swap gifts each year and have beautiful memories.

6. Make time for sex with your husband

As the night starts to end, make sure you leave some time to get close and intimate and end the night with some love making. All the lingerie during this time of the year is red and sexy, truly embracing the Christmas theme. So, load up on some special lingerie for a special Christmas with your husband. This way you'll both wake up in a great loving mood towards each other.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @savoirflair