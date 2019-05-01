Do You Blame Your Partner for Being Less Romantic?

One of the many common problems people face in relationships is 'my partner is not romantic'. Usually, it’s a woman’s complaint and in some rare cases a man’s complaint. It’s usually that they are less romantic, "they don’t love me anymore", or they are not passionate enough and the list goes on...

When you really think about it and ask yourself, "Am I or my partner not romantic?" You will start to see that everyone is romantic but in their own way. So what does it mean to have a less romantic partner?

If I ask you to define what being romantic is, the first thing that may pop in your head is someone who brings you flowers, takes you on a lot of dates and tells you, you are the most beautiful person in the world...you know, like in movies. But is this really the only way to be romantic or show your love? Nope, it's not.

One of the theories by Dr. Grey Champ who wrote the famous book, The 5 Love Languages, says that people have five love languages: Words of affirmation, an act of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch. In other words, love and romance can mean different things depending on our personalities, traits and how well we know ourselves.

Always ask yourself what is the best thing you did out of love? Analyze and understand even the tiniest of gestures you do out of love. Then do the opposite and see what actions or gestures do you love receiving? Closely watching and analyzing these moments will let you comprehend and change your perspective about so many things that you might have not noticed before.

The Bottom Line is...

Before starting to feel guilty about being less romantic or judging your partner for not being as romantic as you, you might want to dig deeper and really find out what romance and love mean to you and to him/her. Don't let the stereotype of romance define your relationship.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @johnnyurra