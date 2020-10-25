10 Different Ways to Enjoy Drinking Your Coffee

Hey there coffee lovers, we thought it’s time to update your coffee experience from great to AWESOME! However you drink your coffee, you’re going to want to try one of these new and different ways. Whether you like your coffee black with no sugar, or your a foam and whipped cream lover, we’re going to share with you 10 different ways to enjoy your coffee.

1. Coffee in Waffle Cones

This is one is especially for the people who have a sweet tooth, not only will you get to drink your coffee with a twist, but you get a crispy delicious snack with it.

2. Iced Coffee

The thing about iced coffee is the many ways you can have it. Whether it’s just adding some ice cubes to your hot drink, or going for a mocha frappe with whipped cream and a dash of caramel. There are several ways to make iced coffee:

Basic iced coffee recipe:

- Brew your coffee however you like, and pour it into a mug and leave it to cool down for a few minutes.

- In another bigger mug or use a tall glass cup, fill it with ice cubes till the rim.

- Once your coffee has cooled down a bit, start pouring the coffee into the cup with the ice, if you like milk with your coffee, be sure not to fill the cup to the very top so you can have space to add the milk.

- To sweeten your iced coffee go for syrup or honey, it will dissolve better. If you don’t have it’s okay, add sugar, just make sure and stir for about a minute, so the sugar is dissolved properly.

How to make a Starbucks Mocha Frappe:

- In a glass measuring cup, stir together your coffee, sugar and milk.

- Pour the coffee mixture into ice cube trays and freeze them for at least 2 hours.

- Once the ice cubes are frozen, put them in a blender with one cup of milk and some chocolate syrup and blend until the mixture becomes fully smooth.

- Pour the mixture into the mug just how the Starbucks barista does it for you, smoothly and evenly.

- Add some whipped cream onto of your mocha frappe and voila you’re good to go.

3. Affogato Coffee

It's basically a coffee dessert. How you might ask? Well, it consists of vanilla ice-cream, and shot of espresso. Is your mouth watering just yet, or do you need to look at the image below?

4. Dalgona Coffee:

Also know as whipped coffee took the world by storm in the past few months. The best thing about this coffee is that you can literally make it in 30 seconds.

5. Nespresso

It’s the coffee George Clooney is promoting, need we say more? The beautiful thing about this coffee, is that you can pick how strong you want your coffee and infused with what kind of flavor.

6. Coffee Slush

This is what happens when you combine coffee, ice, caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream in a blender. YUM!

7. Cappuccino

Cappuccino: The key to creating the perfect cappuccino is to use a ‘frother.’ Incase you’re wondering what this is, it’s a device that makes your milk foamy and delicious.

How to make the perfect cappuccino with foam:

- Start by heating up 1 cup of milk, you can do that on the stove or in the microwave.

- Now for the coffee, you’ll need 2 tablespoons of ground coffee and around 3-4 glasses of water. You can brew the coffee in your coffee machine, or a French press if you don’t have one.

- While the coffee brews, froth 1/2 the cup milk you just heated. Keep frothing until the milk turns into a foam and start to rise to the rim of the mug.

- Once your milk is all foamed up, pour into another mug 1/3 coffee, 1/3 milk, and 1/3 foam.

- For an extra touch, sprinkle some coffee powder onto of the foam to give it the full effect

8. Turkish coffee

The Arabs are well known for drinking a classic Turkish coffee. Did you know that Turkish coffee has a lot of benefits, for example, it is filled with anti-oxidants

9. Cinnamon Coffee

Try sprinkling some cinnamon in your next cup of coffee, it will give it that spicy kick and once you try it, you’ll probably get addicted.

10. Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato. An espresso coffee drink, with the addition of a small amount of foamed milk and some vanilla or caramel syrup. Nowadays, it's considered a new classic coffee drink, and better yet, a lot of the time you’ll find them in supermarkets, you can just buy the coffee ground and enjoy it at home. You can also have this drink as a caramel Frappuccino, here is how to do it.