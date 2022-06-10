10 Easy Keto Recipes That Will Make You Forget about Carbs

Sticking to a specific diet can be challenging, especially when you run out of recipe ideas. Well, we're here to bring you finger-licking-good Keto recipes that you can easily make at home, so check them out!

1. Keto Beef Stew

Ingredients

1 kilo beef cubes

Salt & pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

250 g. sliced mushrooms

1 small chopped onion

1 medium carrot peeled and cut into rounds

2 stalks sliced celery

3 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp. tomato paste

6 cups beef broth

1 tsp. thyme leaves

1 tsp. chopped rosemary

21 Mind-blowing Ways to Eat French Fries

Instructions

1. Season the beef with salt and pepper. In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil then add beef in batches. Sear on all sides until golden for about 3 minutes per side then remove from the pot.

2. To the same pot, add mushrooms and cook until golden for 5 minutes. Add onion, carrots, and celery and cook until soft for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant for one more minute.

3. Add tomato paste and stir well to coat vegetables.

4. Add broth, thyme, rosemary, and beef to the pot and season with salt and pepper. Bring everything to a boil then reduce heat to a simmer. Leave the pot on low heat until beef is tender for 50 minutes to an hour.

2. Keto Meatballs

Ingredients

FOR THE MEATBALLS

500 g. ground beef

1 clove minced garlic

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

1 large beaten egg

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

FOR THE SAUCE

1 medium chopped onion

2 cloves minced garlic

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp. dried oregano

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, combine beef, garlic, mozzarella, Parmesan, parsley, egg, salt, and pepper. Try to form- 16 meatballs.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil, then add meatballs and cook. Turn them occasionally until golden on all sides for about 10 minutes. Remove from the skillet and set aside on a plate.

3. To the same skillet, add onion and cook until soft for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant for one more minute. Add tomatoes and oregano and season with salt and pepper.

4. Add the meatballs back to the skillet, cover and simmer until the sauce is thickened for 15 minutes. Garnish with Parmesan before serving.

10 Breakfast Ideas That Do Not Include Eggs

3. Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

FOR THE SALAD

Salt

3 small heads broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

1/4 thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup toasted sliced almonds

3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 tbsp. freshly chopped chives

FOR THE DRESSING

2/3 cup mayonnaise

3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. In a medium pot, bring 6 cups of salted water to a boil.

2. Add broccoli florets to the boiling water and cook until tender for 1 minute. Remove the florets and immediately place them in a prepared bowl of ice water. When cool, spin the broccoli in a salad spinner at least twice.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk to combine dressing ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl and pour over dressing. Toss until ingredients are combined and fully coated in dressing. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Keto Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salt and black pepper

1 cup almond flour

3 large beaten eggs

3 cups freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. dried oregano

Vegetable oil

3/4 cup low-carb, sugar-free tomato sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella

Fresh basil leaves, for topping

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 200° c, then cut chicken breasts in half crosswise. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Place eggs and almond flour in 2 separate shallow bowls. In a third shallow bowl, combine Parmesan, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano and season with salt and pepper.

3. Dip chicken cutlets into the almond flour, then eggs, and then Parmesan mixture, pressing to coat.

4. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of oil. Add chicken and cook until golden and cooked through for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Work in batches as necessary and add more oil when needed.

5. Transfer fried cutlets to a baking dish, then spread tomato sauce evenly on each cutlet and top with mozzarella.

6. Bake until the cheese is melty for 10 to 12 minutes. If you want, broil until the cheese is golden for extra 3 minutes.

7. Top with basil and more Parmesan before serving.

5. Garlic Lemon Salmon

Ingredients

3 divided tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided

4 salmon fillets

Salt and black pepper

500 g. Asparagus (or green beans)

3 cloves minced garlic

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 sliced lemon

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 1 tablespoon of butter and olive oil. Add the salmon and season with salt and pepper. Cook until golden for 4 to 5 minutes per side, then transfer to a plate.

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to a skillet, then add asparagus and cook until tender for 2 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate.

3. To the skillet, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Once melted, add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant for 1 minute, then stir in lemon, zest, juice, and parsley. Remove from heat, then return the salmon and asparagus to the skillet and spoon over the sauce.

4. Garnish with more parsley before serving.

6. Tuscan Butter Shrimp

Ingredients

2 tbsp. olive oil

500 g. shrimp, peeled, deveined, and tails removed

Salt and black pepper

3 tbsp. butter

3 cloves minced garlic

1 1/2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

3 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1/4 cup basil, thinly sliced

Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season shrimp all over with salt and pepper. When oil is heated, add shrimp and sear until golden for about 2 minutes, then flip until opaque. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

2. Reduce heat to medium and add butter. When butter has melted, stir in garlic and cook until fragrant for about 1 minute. Add cherry tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Cook until tomatoes are beginning to burst then add spinach and cook until spinach is beginning to wilt.

3. Stir in heavy cream, Parmesan, and basil and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer until sauce is slightly reduced for about 3 minutes.

4. Return shrimp to skillet and stir to combine. Cook until shrimp is heated through, garnish with more basil and squeeze lemon on top before serving.

7. Zoodle Alfredo with Bacon

An Easy and Quick Chinese Chicken Noodles Recipe for Weeknights

Ingredients

¼ kg. bacon, chopped

1 chopped shallot

2 cloves minced garlic

1/4 cup vinegar

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

500 g. zucchini noodles

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy for 8 minutes. Set aside on a plate.

2. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of bacon oil, then add shallots. Cook until soft for about 2 minutes, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant for about 30 seconds. Add vinegar and cook until reduced by half.

3. Add heavy cream and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to low and stir in Parmesan. Cook until the sauce is thickened slightly for about 2 minutes. Add zucchini noodles and toss until completely coated in sauce. Remove from heat and stir in cooked bacon.

8. Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients

4 bell peppers, halved

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 large sliced onion

500 g. sliced mushrooms

Salt and black pepper

700 g. steak, thinly sliced

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

16 slices provolone (or cheddar)

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 160º c, then place peppers in a large baking dish and bake until tender for 30 minutes.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add onions and mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Cook until soft for 6 minutes. Add steak and season with more salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add the Italian seasoning.

3. Add provolone to the inside of baked peppers and top with steak mixture. Top with another piece of provolone and broil until golden for 3 minutes.

4. Garnish with parsley before serving.

9. Cobb Egg Salad

Ingredients

3 tbsp. mayonnaise

3 tbsp. Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. vinegar

Salt and black pepper

8 hard-boiled eggs, cut into eight pieces, plus more for garnish

8 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled, plus more for garnish

1 thinly sliced avocado

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, plus more for garnish

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved, plus more for garnish

2 tbsp. freshly chopped chives

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, yogurt, and vinegar, then eason with salt and pepper.

2. In a large serving bowl, gently mix together eggs, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Gradually add and mix mayonnaise dressing, using only enough until ingredients are lightly coated, then season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chives and additional toppings.

10. Ice burgers

Ingredients

1 large head iceberg lettuce

4 slices bacon

1 sliced red onion

500 g. ground beef

Salt and black pepper

4 slices cheddar

1 sliced tomato

Ranch dressing, for serving

Instructions

1. Slice 8 large rounds from the edges of the head of the iceberg to create buns.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Transfer bacon to a plate to drain, reserving bacon fat in the pan.

3. Add onion slices and cook until tender for about 3 minutes per side. Set aside red onions and wipe the skillet clean.

4. Return skillet over medium-high heat. Shape ground beef into 4 large burger patties. Season both sides of patties with salt and pepper and add to the skillet. Cook until brown on both sides and cooked to your liking for about 4 minutes per side. Top each burger with a slice of cheese, then cover the skillet with a lid and cook until the cheese has melted for about 1 minute more.

5. To build each burger, top one iceberg round with the cooked cheeseburger, a slice of bacon, and a tomato slice, then drizzle with ranch. Top with the second iceberg round. Repeat with remaining ingredients and serve.

Bon appetit!

Recipes and images credit: Delish.com