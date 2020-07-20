10 Fast and Easy Recipes to Eat Noodles

Noodles are one of the plates that everyone simply loves, whether they’re old or young! Noodles are also very easy to make, and considered a fast snack for the times you feel really hungry. So, how about 10 delicious quick and easy noodles recipes and ideas to make whenever you feel hungry? Keep on reading to know more...

10 different ways to eat noodles:

1. Chicken Noodle Soup

Image Credits: Cafe Delites

Add noodles to your favorite chicken soup, and then add broccoli and mushrooms too. Here's ayummychicken noodle soup recipeyou have to make!

2. Stir-fried Noodles

Image Credits: Damn Delicious

Stir-dried vegetables are so delicious with noodles. So, here's a Stir-fried egg noodles recipe to try.

3. Soy Sauce Noodles

Image Credits: The Cooking Jar

No ingredients to add to the noodles? Just add a little bit of soy sauce, it will make your noodles so delicious with a beautiful umami flavor.

4. Noodle Salad

x

Image Credits: Simple Veganista

Did you know that you can add noodles to your favorite salad? You can also some chicken cubes or chunks of tuna. Try this noodle salad recipe by Real Simple.

5. Fried Noodles

Gently fry the noodles, and then add some sesame oil, slices of green onions, and enjoy this delicious meal.

6. Beef Noodles

Start by frying beef cubes, and after a while add the noodles, and mix them well together until they’re cooked. If you want to take it to the next level try this sticky beef noodles recipe:

7. Parmesan Garlic Noodles

Image Credits: Happily Unproccessed

Parmesan cheese and noodles are the perfect combination for a delicious snack or even dinner! Here's an amazing recipe byHappily Unproccessed.

8. Peas and Hot Dog Noodles

Image Credits: Mary Makes Good

How about adding some peas and hot-dog slices to your noodles plate? Definitely not traditional, but delicious for lazy days when you just can't be bothered.

9. Spinach Cheese and Garlic Noodles

Add spinach, Parmesan cheese and some garlic to your noodles for an ultimate delicious taste.

10. Garlic Chicken Noodles Recipe

Image Credits: Cooking Classy

1. In a sauce pan, add two Tbsp of water, sugar and vinegar to chicken cubes.

2. Now add two cloves of garlic and leave the on low heat, until the chicken is cooked.

3. Now add the noodles, and top it with some soy sauce.

4. If you want, you can broccoli and mushrooms.