10 Tips to Pre-Prep Meals for Ramadan to Save Time and Effort

We know it's that time of the year where you're all looking for tips on how to get ready for Ramadan and planning Ramadan meals. The holy month comes with its bittersweetness. Stressing about food, gatherings and how on earth you're going to prepare and manage to finish all these meals without complete exhaustion and potential fainting in the kitchen.



So, did you know you can prepare your Ramadan meal beforehand? And save yourself time, energy, sweat, and tears! First of all, you need fridge space... and A LOT of it.

So here is the type of items you can prep beforehand...

1. Tomato Sauce

To prepare that sauce we know you use for pretty much everything in Ramadan, squeeze and sift your fresh tomatoes and prepare on heat and then pack them in plastic bags and stack them in your freezer ready for instant use.

2. Onions & Garlic

Get batches of these seasoning essentials can also be prepped completely by cutting and smashing them ready for packing them in plastic bags and into the freezer.

3. All your drinks

If you're like my family, you like making your Ramadan drinks at home, then you can also get them all ready for just pouring into your cup before Ramadan. Hibiscus, Tamr Hendy andQamar Al-Deen. You can sweeten it and completely finish them and put them in the freezer.

4. All your soup

Soup is the easiest thing to have ready for whenever you need it and it will taste as fresh as you first made it. Cook your soup completely. Mashed soup are the ones you can pre-pack, not anything with vegetable or meat pieces. You can do tomato, mushroom, potato, vegetable and artichoke soup. pack them in plastic bags and you know the rest...onto the freezer.

5. Samosas (Samboosak)

Stuff your Samosas with whatever you like, meat, cheese or spinach and roll them, put in a foam plate and in the freezer ready for frying.

6. Rokak

Soft minced meat pastry can also be packed in the freezer but you have to fully cook it. You can replace the meat with veggies or cheese. Cook it in the oven, cut it up and package them into the freezer.

7. Chicken or Meat Scallop

Prep the chicken and meat completely covering it with eggs and crumbs and leave it raw in the fridge just ready for frying when you're ready.

8. Cannelloni

Cook it completely but leave out the tomato sauce step and freeze it.

9.Shish Taouk and Kofta

Spice the meat and get them on skewers and put them raw in the fridge ready to be grilled.

10. All Veggies

You can get all the vegetables you'll be needing, clean them and cut them up if you want and pack them in the fridge so they just need to be cooked.

Main Image Credits: Sweet Pillar Food