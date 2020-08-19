2
Summer 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Styling Course About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany kitchen ways to eat pineapples in the summer mainimage

| by Zeina Tawfik

12 Ways to Enjoy Pineapples in the Summer Like Never Before

Pineapples are such a summery tropical fruit! There's so much beyond eating pineapple chunks or drinking pineapple juice, so I got you 12 ways to eat pineapples in summer like never before.

12 Recipes for Fruity Drinks to Enjoy on Hot Summer Days

These ideas will show you what goes with pineapple and evenideas on how to serve pineapples. There are lots of sweet and savory ways to eat pineapples, from tossing them into your summer salads to grilling them for an unexpected flavor and much more, you could totally experiment and you'll absolutely love the outcome!

An Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Recipe You Can Make at Home

12 different ways to have and enjoy pineapples in summer:

1. Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chili 

undefined

Yes shrimps and pineapple go great together. Add to that chili and you've got yourself the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. You must try this.

How to Make the Easiest Watermelon Smoothie Recipe

2. Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream

undefined

Is there anything more summery? Give some pineapple rounds a quick grill and top them with come vanilla ice-cream and your guests will drool over these.

3. Hawaiian Pizza

undefined

You either love it or hate it, but you won't know until your try. A Hawaiian pizza is the ultimate summer pizza. 

5 Healthy Breakfast Recipes for Lazy Days

4. Pineapple Crème Brûlée

undefined

Crème brûlée in a pineapple cup? Yes please. Let that crème brûlée infuse with the pineapple scent and enjoy the glorious looking and tasting dessert. 

5. Pineapple Fruits Bowl

undefined

Let them soak in the pineapple juices and maybe even take a bite off pineapple from the edges every now and then. Summer in a snack. 

6. Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad

undefined

Who doesn't love adding yummy summer fruits to their salads? Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocados and grilled pineapples! You have yourself an easy gorgeous salad.

30 Salad Recipes for Every Day of The Month.

7. Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

undefined

Blitz with your smoothie some frozen pineapples, serve it in your pineapple itself and enjoy the best summer morning smoothie bowl. 

8. Pineapple Smoothie

undefined

Freshen up your hot summer day with the perfect fresh pineapple smoothie. 

9. Upside Down Pineapple Cake

undefined

Maybe even infuse your batter with a little pineapple juice. Line the tray with pineapple, top it with the batter. Then flip it upside down onto a plate when it's baked. YUM. You can also moisten your cake with pineapple juice when it's out of the oven by gently and evenly pouring it over with a spoon. 

10. Pineapple Popsicles

undefined

Kids aren't the only ones obsessed with popsicles. So are we, especially when it's a combination like this! 

The Fastest Way to Make Yummy Chocolate Waffles at Home

11. Pineapple Sorbet

undefined

How to make a sorbet? Here's a recipe. Serve it up in your pineapple and invite your friends over. 

12. Pineapple Skewers

undefined

Dip your pineapple bites in melted chocolate and top it with some coconut shavings. Eat now, thank us later. 

28 Simple and Delicious Ways to Eat Nutella


Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.


Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chilli-Pineapple Recipes

Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chilli

Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chilli
Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chilli
Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream-Pineapple Recipes

Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream

Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream
Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream
Hawaiian Pizza-Pineapple Recipes

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple Creme Brulee-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Crème Brûlée recipe

Pineapple Crème Brûlée
Pineapple Crème Brûlée recipe
Pineapple Fruits Bowl-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Fruits Bowl

Pineapple Fruits Bowl
Pineapple Fruits Bowl
Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad

Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad
Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad
Pineapple Smoothie Bowl-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

Pineapple Smoothie Bowl
Pineapple Smoothie Bowl
Pineapple Smoothie-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Upside Down Pineapple Cake-Pineapple Recipes

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

Upside Down Pineapple Cake
Upside Down Pineapple Cake
Pineapple Popsicles-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Popsicles

Pineapple Popsicles
Pineapple Popsicles
Pineapple Sorbet-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Sorbet

Pineapple Sorbet
Pineapple Sorbet
Pineapple Skewers-Pineapple Recipes

Pineapple Skewers

Pineapple Skewers
Pineapple Skewers


You might also like




Tags: Summer  Summer fruits  Recipes  Fruits  Easy recipes  Fast recipes  Refreshing drinks  Dessert  Dessert recipes  Smoothie  Smoothies  Ice-cream  Salads  Shrimps  Summer desserts  Cakes 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑