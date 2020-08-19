12 Ways to Enjoy Pineapples in the Summer Like Never Before

Pineapples are such a summery tropical fruit! There's so much beyond eating pineapple chunks or drinking pineapple juice, so I got you 12 ways to eat pineapples in summer like never before.

These ideas will show you what goes with pineapple and evenideas on how to serve pineapples. There are lots of sweet and savory ways to eat pineapples, from tossing them into your summer salads to grilling them for an unexpected flavor and much more, you could totally experiment and you'll absolutely love the outcome!

12 different ways to have and enjoy pineapples in summer:

1. Shrimps & Pineapples Sweet Chili

Yes shrimps and pineapple go great together. Add to that chili and you've got yourself the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. You must try this.

2. Grilled Pineapples & Ice-cream

Is there anything more summery? Give some pineapple rounds a quick grill and top them with come vanilla ice-cream and your guests will drool over these.

3. Hawaiian Pizza

You either love it or hate it, but you won't know until your try. A Hawaiian pizza is the ultimate summer pizza.

4. Pineapple Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée in a pineapple cup? Yes please. Let that crème brûlée infuse with the pineapple scent and enjoy the glorious looking and tasting dessert.

5. Pineapple Fruits Bowl

Let them soak in the pineapple juices and maybe even take a bite off pineapple from the edges every now and then. Summer in a snack.

6. Pineapple & Lime Chicken Salad

Who doesn't love adding yummy summer fruits to their salads? Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, avocados and grilled pineapples! You have yourself an easy gorgeous salad.

7. Pineapple Smoothie Bowl

Blitz with your smoothie some frozen pineapples, serve it in your pineapple itself and enjoy the best summer morning smoothie bowl.

8. Pineapple Smoothie

Freshen up your hot summer day with the perfect fresh pineapple smoothie.

9. Upside Down Pineapple Cake

Maybe even infuse your batter with a little pineapple juice. Line the tray with pineapple, top it with the batter. Then flip it upside down onto a plate when it's baked. YUM. You can also moisten your cake with pineapple juice when it's out of the oven by gently and evenly pouring it over with a spoon.

10. Pineapple Popsicles

Kids aren't the only ones obsessed with popsicles. So are we, especially when it's a combination like this!

11. Pineapple Sorbet

How to make a sorbet? Here's a recipe. Serve it up in your pineapple and invite your friends over.

12. Pineapple Skewers

Dip your pineapple bites in melted chocolate and top it with some coconut shavings. Eat now, thank us later.

