Christmas 2021
Lifestyle

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

20 Appetizers Ideas to Serve for Christmas and New Year's Eve

Are you hosting for Christmas or New Year’s this year? Then, you’re probably thinking about the kind of food you should be serving, especially ideas for best party appetizers. I got for you 20 New Year's and christmas appetizers to try out and serve, so people can enjoy the night and remember how great the food was. So keep on reading, to know them all...

New Year's & Christmas Appetizers Ideas:

1. An arugula and fig salad wreath is so festive and chic!

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: My Taste

2. Christmas You can either buy or make mini pigs in blankets and serve them for Christmas or New Year’s.

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Delish

3. Serve cranberry barbecue mini meatballs for a festive touch!

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Pure Wow

4. Candy Cane shaped Caprese salad?

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Recipe Girl

5. Make delicious homemade cheese stuffed sambousek, and serve on New Year’s Eve.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Craving Tasty

6. No one can say no to cold stuffed vine leaves.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Lazy Cat Kitchen

7. You can’t go wrong with bacon wrapped asparagus. Chic and yummy.

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: House Beautiful 

8. A Christmas tree shaped cheese platter? Yes please!

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Munchkin Time

9. Fried stuffed ravioli are so delicious, and a great starter.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: 2 Sisters Recipes

10. Serve garlic cheese bombs as your appetizer. Your guests will love it!

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Rasa Malaysia

11. It’s easy to make homemade baked potato chips at home, just cut potatoes into thin slices put some oil on them and throw them in the oven until they become crispy.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: The Simple Veganista

12. We’ll help you make delicious mini burgers to serve your guests.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Country Living

13. A shrimp cocktail is a classic and for Christmas you can do this nice festive design. 

Christmas Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: She Wears Many Hats

14. Just head to the nearest bakery, and buy freshly baked mini pizzas or you can make them at home. Really easy. 

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: The Girl on Bloor

15. Make a delicious cheddar cheese dip with this recipe right here, and dip mini pretzels in it. Great idea for New Year's.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Just a Taste

16. Serve homemade hummus at your New Year’s Eve event! 

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Cooking Classy

17. Bake tostadas chips and make chili red sauce to serve them with. 

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: The Foodie Affair

18. Stuffed chilies or bell peppers can be quickly done in the oven my melting cheese and wrapping them in bacon.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Country Living 

19. Pineapple sausages are a great option for those who like the balance of savory and sweet.

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Society19

20. Savory waffle bites are a great idea for finger food. Fry some chicken bites and cut waffles into bite size pieces. 

New Year's Appetizers Ideas

Image Credits: Pure Wow


Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.




