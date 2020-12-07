December 07, 2020 01:25 PM | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
20 Appetizers Ideas to Serve for Christmas and New Year's Eve
Are you hosting for Christmas or New Year’s this year? Then, you’re probably thinking about the kind of food you should be serving, especially ideas for best party appetizers. I got for you 20 New Year's and christmas appetizers to try out and serve, so people can enjoy the night and remember how great the food was. So keep on reading, to know them all...
7 Ideas to Make Christmas Trees That You Can Eat
New Year's & Christmas Appetizers Ideas:
1. An arugula and fig salad wreath is so festive and chic!
Image Credits: My Taste
2. Christmas You can either buy or make mini pigs in blankets and serve them for Christmas or New Year’s.
Image Credits: Delish
3. Serve cranberry barbecue mini meatballs for a festive touch!
Image Credits: Pure Wow
4. Candy Cane shaped Caprese salad?
Image Credits: Recipe Girl
3 Grilled Halloumi Cheese Recipes You'll Love
5. Make delicious homemade cheese stuffed sambousek, and serve on New Year’s Eve.
Image Credits: Craving Tasty
6. No one can say no to cold stuffed vine leaves.
Image Credits: Lazy Cat Kitchen
7. You can’t go wrong with bacon wrapped asparagus. Chic and yummy.
Image Credits: House Beautiful
10 Cozy Winter Soups Recipes That Will Make Feel Warm & Cozy
8. A Christmas tree shaped cheese platter? Yes please!
Image Credits: Munchkin Time
9. Fried stuffed ravioli are so delicious, and a great starter.
Image Credits: 2 Sisters Recipes
10. Serve garlic cheese bombs as your appetizer. Your guests will love it!
Image Credits: Rasa Malaysia
How to Make a 10 Minute Dough Yourself at Home With Easy Steps
11. It’s easy to make homemade baked potato chips at home, just cut potatoes into thin slices put some oil on them and throw them in the oven until they become crispy.
Image Credits: The Simple Veganista
12. We’ll help you make delicious mini burgers to serve your guests.
Image Credits: Country Living
24 Fun Ideas to Celebrate New Year's Eve at Home
13. A shrimp cocktail is a classic and for Christmas you can do this nice festive design.
Image Credits: She Wears Many Hats
14. Just head to the nearest bakery, and buy freshly baked mini pizzas or you can make them at home. Really easy.
Image Credits: The Girl on Bloor
15. Make a delicious cheddar cheese dip with this recipe right here, and dip mini pretzels in it. Great idea for New Year's.
Image Credits: Just a Taste
16. Serve homemade hummus at your New Year’s Eve event!
Image Credits: Cooking Classy
Easy Mouth-Watering Dessert Bites for Your New Year's Gathering
17. Bake tostadas chips and make chili red sauce to serve them with.
Image Credits: The Foodie Affair
18. Stuffed chilies or bell peppers can be quickly done in the oven my melting cheese and wrapping them in bacon.
Image Credits: Country Living
19. Pineapple sausages are a great option for those who like the balance of savory and sweet.
Image Credits: Society19
10 New Year’s Eve Date Ideas for All Types of Couples
20. Savory waffle bites are a great idea for finger food. Fry some chicken bites and cut waffles into bite size pieces.
Image Credits: Pure Wow
Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.