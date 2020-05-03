30 Appetizers and Side Dish Recipes for Every Day in Ramadan

One of the delights for every food lover, is Ramadan's Iftar table that is full of delicious dishes. But coming up with a new Iftar menu everyday can be stressful, so we decided to help you out with our 30 recipes series. We've already listed down 30 soup recipes, 30 salad recipes and 30 dessert recipes for every day in Ramadan. Today it's time for delicious appetizers and side dish recipes that you can mix and match from for your Iftar this Ramadan.

Here are 30 appetizers and side dish recipes for your Ramadan Iftar Menu

1. Vine Leaves

Image Credits: Instagram @edibleshots

Can we survive Ramadan without this classic recipe that we all adore? I certainly can't! You can make it cold, the Lebanese way, or hot like Egyptians do. Either way it's a staple for Iftar.

You'll find here the easiest Vine Leaves Recipe.

2. Spicy Baked Potatoes (Batata Harra)

Check out this video for a super easy spicy baked potato recipe aka Lebanese batata harra recipe in less than 2 min.

3. Kobeba

Image Credits: finedininglovers.it

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo minced meat

- 1/4 kilo groats (soaked in water a day in advance)

- 1 large chopped onion

- 1 tsp cinnamon powder

- 1/4 tsp nutmeg

- Salt and pepper

- 1 small cube of butter

Steps:

1. Heat the butter then cook the onion, once it becomes golden, add half the amount of minced meat and any spices you like, salt and pepper.

2. Stir the mix and then leave it on the stove till the meat is cooked. This is the stuffing of the kobeba.

3. In your kitchen processor, blend the groats with the rest of the meat, the cinnamon powder and nutmeg with a bit of salt and pepper. This is the mixture that you'll use as an outer layer for the kobeba.

4. Now, spread some of the uncooked mixture in the palm of your hand, add a spoon of the stuffing then ball it up. Repeat, until you finish the mixture.

5. Deep fry the kobeba in oil until it the outer layer turns brownish and crispy.

4. Mozzarella Sticks

Melted fried cheese that stretches with every bite... yummy! If you're not craving mozzarella sticks for today's Ramadan Iftar menu just imagining that, I don't know what will. The best part about it is that it doesn't need a cooking expert to follow this recipe. Check out how to make mozzarella sticks here, and here are different dips and sauces you can serve beside it.

5. Fahita Onion Rings

6. Cheese Mushrooms

Recipe & Image Credits: Instagram @getcurried

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kg of button mushrooms (medium to large sized)

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

- Green chili (finely chopped) optional for added spiciness

- 1 tsp minced garlic

- 1 tsp minced ginger

- 1 cup red onions (finely chopped)

- 1/2 cup tomatoes (finely chopped)

- 1 tsp red chili powder

- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

- 2 Tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

- 1/2 cup of grated cheddar, parmesan or mozzarella cheese

Steps:

1. Start by gently removing the stems of each mushroom and using a small spoon to carefully scoop any content from the mushroom caps so that it looks like a bowl.

2. Chop everything you scooped out of the mushrooms along with the stems into very fine pieces.

3. Heat the oil in a deep pan or wok and add the cumin seeds, chili, ginger and garlic. Stir for a few seconds then add the onions with a pinch of salt.

4. Stir the ingredients until the onions turn golden then add the tomatoes, chili powder, turmeric, chopped mushrooms and coriander. Make sure to keep some leaves for garnish.

5. When the mixture turns light brown, turn of the heat then add some of your preferred cheese. Stir the mixture then sprinkle 1 Tbsp of black pepper and give it a final mix.

6. Start stuffing the mushroom caps with the mixture and once you're done place the cheese on top of the stuffed mushrooms.

7. Finally, use the same pan you used for cooking the stuffing, heat it with a few drops of oil and carefully place the mushrooms in it.

8. Cover the pan and leave it for 3 to 4 minutes on medium heat, you'll find that the mushrooms are perfectly cooked and the cheese has melted on top ready to be served. Don't forget the coriander garnish on top.

7. Garlic Bread

Image Credits: Instagram @alwaysgarlicbread

Anyone can copy this garlic bread recipe and make the super delicious appetizer in a few minutes.

8. Shrimp Kunafa

Image Credits: theschizochef.com

It's Ramadan, and we already have kunafa at home, so why not take some of it to make this mouthwatering appetizer for today's Iftar menu? Click here to go to our shrimp kunafa recipe.

9. Mac n Cheese Balls

10. Mini Burgers

Recipe & Image credits: Instagram @gee_readsandrecipes

A while ago, a friend of mine made me the most delicious homemade burgers ever, and I have to share the recipe with you!

Ingredients:

- 1 kg fatty minced meat (25% fats)

- 1 big egg white (2 if small)

- 2 Tbsp fine breadcrumbs (or more if needed)

- 3 Tbsp onion powder

- 1 Tbsp garlic powder

- 3 Tbsp hot sauce

- 1 Tbsp paprika

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1 tsp pepper

- Mini burger bread buns

Steps:

1. Knead the meat with all the ingredients. You can replace all the spices with 2 sachets of ready made burger spices and a pinch of black pepper.

2. When the meat is all mixed, use a burger cutter or a cup to cut the burgers to the size you want. Medium thickness is best.

3. Place the burgers in layers separated by cling film and freeze for at least 1 hour.

4. On a grill (electric or iron grill) spray some oil and heat it very well then place the frozen burger patties and cover it (use a pot cover if the grill doesn't have a cover).

5. Turn the heat down and leave the burgers for to cook to taste then flip on the other side. Don't try to force flip the burgers if they're stuck, just wait for it to fully cook and you'll be able to move it easier.

6. If you want to add cheddar cheese, place it on top of the burgers when it's 3/4 way cooked and cover the grill again. Make sure you don't press on the patty while cooking so it stays juicy on the inside.

7. After the burgers are cooked, lift them off the grill, add a few drops of oil and place the buns, inner side down, to toast them.

8. Spread your preferred sauces on the buns. Her personal favorite sauces mix is garlic mayo + ketchup + mustard + mayo ketchup.

9. Add your hot cheesy burgers in the middle of the buns along with any other toppings you want and hold them together with toothpicks.

11. Eggplant Rolls/Wraps

12. Mini Pizzas

Image Credits: Instagram @gamha.emna

You can easily make mini pizzas at home with just 2 ingredients for the dough and any toppings you want to add from your kitchen.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup yogurt (preferably Greek yogurt)

- 1 cup self rising flour

Steps:

1. Mix the yogurt and flour in a bowl using your hand or a spoon till it starts hardening.

2. Take the mix and start kneading it into a dough (you can add some flour if you need it to harden a little more), then spread it with the thickness you prefer.

3. Use a shape cutter or a small glass to cut up the dough into the size you want for the mini pizzas and place them on the tray that you'll put into the oven.

4. Now, it's time to add the toppings. You can go super simple with just tomato paste and shredded mixed cheese or add any other finely cut toppings you like.

5. Put the pizza tray in a preheated oven and leave to cook for about 15 min.

Here's another recipe for delicious homemade pizza and an easy pizza sauce you can make yourself.

13. Hummus Paste with Toasted Bread

Hummus paste can be considered as a salad, however it's an amazing Middle Eastern appetizer that's loved by many, especially in Ramadan. It's best eaten with bread pieces that's been dried and toasted in a few drops of oil.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups chickpeas

- 1/2 tsp cumin powder

- 3 cloves garlic (minced)

- 3/4 cup tahini

- 1/2 cup lemon juice

- 2 tsp salt

Steps:

14. Buffalo Wings

15. Taco French Fries with Meat

Recipe & Image Credits: Instagram @family_friendly_cooking

This for all the french fries and cheese lovers!

Ingredients:

- 500 g minced meat

- 250 g tomato paste

- 1 tsp garlic powder

- 1 tsp smoked paprika powder

- 1 tsp dried oregano

- 1 tsp cumin powder

- Pinch of clove powder

- Chili powder

- Potatoes

- Grated cheese

Steps:

1. Heat some oil in a pan and cook the meat in it, when it turns brownish pour in the pomato paste and stir.

2. When the meat starts absorbing the tomato paste, add in the spices and some salt to taste. Stir then pour in 1/4 cup of water and cover the pan for 30 min. Make sure to stir the meat every now and then.

3. While the meat cooks, make the french fries and once it's done place it in an oven tray, layer the meat on top, then the cheese and bake for 5 minutes on 200 degrees. Serve hot!

16. Mini Quiche

17. Loaded Baked Potatoes

Chef Nora El Sadat shared with us a before this loaded baked potatoes recipe. Find it here.

18. Spring Rolls

Recipe & Image Credits: Instagram @samakitchen18

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 Tbsp vegetable oil

- 1/2 cup glass noodles

- 1/2 cup onion sliced

- 1 Tbsp garlic chopped

- 1 tsp green chili chopped

- 1/2 cup carrots julienne cut

- 2 cup cabbage julienne cut

- 1/2 cup spring onion julienne cut

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/2 tsp white pepper

- 1 Tbsp oyster sauce

- 1 tbsp light soy sauce

- 1/2 tsp sugar

- 1 tsp cornflour

- 2 Tbsp flour

- Spring roll sheets

Steps:

1. Start by soaking the glass noodles in warm water for 10 minutes, then drain them from the water and cut them into finger long stripes.

2. Heat up some oil in a pan and stir fry the garlic for a few seconds before adding the onions. When the onions turn colorless, add in the carrots and stir for a few seconds then pour in the cabbage and spring onions.

3. Pour in the soy and oyster sauces along with the white pepper, sugar and salt. Stir for a minute before adding in the noodles (only 1/2 a cup) and mix them all together.

4. Disolve the cornflour in 1 tablespoon of water then pour it on the vegetables and mix them again before turning off the heat. Leave it to cool down.

5. Now it's time to make the spring rolls. Put 2 spoons of vegetables on the corner of the spring roll sheets, and start rolling it carefully. Make sure to fold the sides while rolling.

6. Make sure to stick the end of the rolls with a mixture made of 2 tablespoons of flour with 3 tablespoons of water.

7. When you're done rolling all the sheets, deep fry them in oil on medium high heat until they turn golden.

19. Hotdog Roll Bites

20. Egg Fried Rice

Recipe & Image Credits: Instagram @spiceeats

Ingredients:

- 6 cups cooked rice

- 4 whisked eggs

- 6 minced garlic cloves

- 2 green chilies finely chopped

- 1/2 cup carrots diced

- 1 cup spring onion

- Salt and Pepper

- 2 tsp dark soy sauce

- 3 Tbsp oil

Steps:

1. Heat some oil in a wok and scramble the whisked eggs with a pinch of salt. Once it's done, set it aside on a plate.

2. In the same wok, wipe the surface clean with a paper napkin and heat some more oil to stir fry the garlic and chilies, then add the carrots. Stir for a couple of minutes before adding the rice.

3. Add another pinch of salt and pepper with the soy sauce. Mix well and stir fry it on high heat for 2 mins.

4. Now add the scrambled eggs and lower the heat to medium while stirring everything together before you finally add in the spring onions and serve.

21. Baked Lemon Potatoes

22. Mini Hawawshi

Image Credits: Instagram @edibleshots

Ingredients:

1/2 ground meat

1 large onion minced

1 green bell pepper finely chopped

1 red chili (optional) finely chopped

salt and pepper

1/4 tsp meat spices

1/2 tsp ginger

Egyptian bread

Steps:

1. Start by adding a little salt and pepper to the onions and mixing them with the ground beef and all the spices, then add in the green pepper and chili.

2. Make a small slice in the side of the bread and start spreading the meat mix in them, then wrapping each loaf in tin foil.

3. Preheat the oven on a medium temperature then put the stuffed bread in. Leave for 20 to 30 minutes before taking it out. If the meat is fully cooked, cut up the bread into small triangles then serve.

23. Syrian Muhammara

24. Sambousek

Image Credits: Instagram @flavorlandbytania

All you need to make this delicious appetizer is a pack of sambousa sheets and the filling of your choice. You can go as creative as you want with the stuffing from cream cheese, to vegetables, to minced meat, to cheese with spinach or olives.

Steps:

1. Mix some flour and water to make the glue that will hold your sambousek together.

2. Fold the sambousek sheet into a triangle, from one corner to the opposite side of the sheet, then repeat to create a small pocket that you can fill with the stuffing.

3. Continue folding the sheet until the last fold and spread some of the glue to seal the sambousek. Repeat the same steps until you finish the stuffing.

4. Deep fry them in hot oil, and voila!

25. Fried Ravioli

26. Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce

Image Credits: Instagram @shanavanhoof

If you're tight on time preparing today's Ramadan Iftar menu, then this could be one of the fastest appetizers you can make if you have some tortilla chips or natchos at home. All you need is a few minutes to make the cheese sauce, and we have the perfect recipe in this article: How to Make Cheese Sauce, and 10 Delicious Ways to Use it for Dips!

27. Shawarma Bites

Image Credits: Instagram @ramifannouch

Who doesn't love shawerma? Whether you love meat or chicken shawarma, it's the perfect side dish for your Iftar. Here you'll find our Meat Shawarma Recipe you just need to cut the bread after you're finished making it to bite sized pieces and stick toothpick in each piece to hold the bread together.

28. Garlic Butter Orzo

29. Rice with Chicken Livers, Nuts and Raisins

Basmati rice with chicken livers and nuts recipe from chef Alaa El Sherbiny.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups rice

- Cinnamon sticks

- 4 cups chicken broth

- Dried lemon

- Bay leaves

- Salt and pepper

- Chicken liver

- Pinch of cumin

- 1 clove garlic

- 1/2 lemon squeeze

- 1/4 cup raisins

- 1/4 cup mixed nuts

Steps:

1. Boil the chicken broth in a large pot with a couple of cinnamon sticks, dried lemon and bay leaves then add the basmati rice to it and cover the pot tightly.

2. Leave the rice to cook on low heat until all the broth is absorbed and the rice becomes soft with no bite to it.

3. While the rice cooks, stir fry the chicken livers in a hot pan with some oil. Add a pinch of salt and pepper, cumin, 1 clove of minced garlic.

4. Stir the chicken liver for a few of minutes then before it's fully cooked add the lemon juice and stir once again before you lift it off the stove.

5. When the rice is done, pour it in a serving platter, add the liver on top with the nuts and raisins.

30. Safeeha Beef Pies