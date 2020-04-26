30 Dessert Recipes for Every Day of Ramadan

Ramadan desserts. A love affair that is hard to resist and restrain from. Some of us love the traditional ramadan desserts and others like the more modern and creative ones. So, to continue our Ramadan Iftar menu for 2020, we're listing some dessert recipes for Ramadan that you will definitely find hard to resist. Don't forget to send your family and friends a piece before they ask you for the recipe.

Here Are 30 Dessert Recipes for Ramadan:

1. Kunafa with Mixed Nuts Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 Kilo of Raw Kunafa

- 8 cubes of Butter

- 2 cups of chopped, mixed nuts

- 1 1/2 cup of sugar

- 1 cup of water

- 1/2 lemon



Find the rest of the recipe here.

2. Mango Kunafa Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo kunafa

- 1/2 kilo mangos

- 1 tsp of sugar

- 2 packs of heavy cream

- 2 Tbsp of condensed milk

- 5 Tbsp of butter

- 2 cups of Kunafa syrup

Find the rest of the recipe here.



3. Basbousa with Qashta Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup vegetable oil

- 1/2 cup semolina

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 cup of milk

- 1 Tbsp baking powder

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 180 g Qashta or cream

- 3 Tbsp grated coconut

- Pistachios or nuts for garnish

Steps:

1. Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. In a deep bowl mix the oil, semolina, milk, sugar, baking powder, vanilla and coconut until the dough is completely homogeneous.

3. Grease a tray with a little butter and flour and then add half the dough and flatten the surface.

4. Now, add a layer of the Qashta as a filling before adding the rest of the dough on top.

5. Garnish the surface with nuts.

6. Put the tray in the oven and leave it until it's tender and golden-brown (around 35 minutes).

7. Once you take it out of the oven, pour on the syrup, it should be hot and boiled. Leave it to let the syrup be absorbed for a while before serving.

Ingredients for Basbousa syrup:

- 1/2 cup of sugar

- 1/2 cup of water

- Juice of half a lemon

- A few drops of rose water

Steps:

1. Stir the water and sugar together over heat until it boils.

2. Add in the lemon juice and rose water and leave them to boil for a little bit before taking it off the heat.



4. Basbousa with Yogurt Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 cups semolina flour

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1/2 cup white sugar

- 2 Tbsp white honey

- 1/2 cup melted butter

- 1 cup plain yogurt



Find the rest of the recipe here.

5. Turkish Baklava Recipe

6. Lotus Cheesecake Recipe

Ingredients:

- 100 g powdered sugar

- 500 g cream cheese

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 250 g lotus spread

- 300 ml liquid cream

Steps:

1. Mix crushed biscuits with melted butter and flatten it in the bottom of a cheesecake pan.

2. Whisk the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, lotus spread and cream together with an electric whisk, until the texture is smooth.

3. Pour the mixture over the biscuit layer and leave it in the fridge for 5 hours.

4. Heat some lotus spread in the microwave or using a water bath and then pour it over the cheesecake to decorate.

What about lotus cupcakes?

7. Mushabback Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @waad_murshid



Ingredients:

- 3 cups of semolina flour

- 2 cups of warm milk

- 1 cup syrup

- 1/2 cup flour

- 1/4 cup oil

- 3 Tbsp sugar

- 1 Tbsp Instant yeast

- 1/2 tsp.salt

Find the rest of the recipe here.

8. Qatayef Recipe

9. Chocolate Profiteroles Recipe

10. Balah El Sham Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of water

- 1 cup of flour

- 1 Tbsp of oil

- Pinch vanilla

- Pinch of salt

- Syrup (Check Basbousa Recipe #3)

Steps:

1. In a medium pot, add the water and oil and leave them to a boil.

2. Add the flour and vanilla and mix well until you have a firm dough.

3. Take the dough off the heat, add the eggs and stir well.

4. Get a piping bag and start forming the Balah El Sham and frying them in hot oil.

5. Take them out when they're golden brown and pour over them the syrup.



11. Om Ali Recipe

Watch how to make it right here.

12. Kunafa Cheesecake Recipe

13. Zalabia Recipe

Recipe Credits: Sally Foad

Ingredients:

- 1 cup warm water

- 1 tsp yeast

- 1 tsp sugar

- 2 cups flour

- 1 Tbsp starch

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of vanilla

- Sugar Syrup (Check Basbousa Recipe #3)

- Cinnamon and powdered sugar (optional)

Steps:

1. Mix the warm water with the yeast and sugar, and leave it to ferment.

2. Add to the previous mixture the flour, starch, salt, vanilla and mix them well.

3. Leave the dough wrapped in cling film for an hour to ferment.

4. Add a large amount of oil in a frying pan.

5. Cut the dough using a teaspoon to create small balls.

6. Carefully add them into the oil.

7. Take them out when they're golden brown.

8. Place them in the syrup right after you take them out.

9. Garnish with cinnamon and powdered sugar.



14. Tiramisu Recipe









Ingredients:

- 2 average boxes of plain biscuits

- 2 tsp instant coffee

- 1 can of condensed milk

- 1 whipped cream pack

- 1/2 cup hot water

- Cocoa powder

Steps:

1. Take out equal sized cups or a pyrex tray to fit the number of serving.

2. Mix the coffee with water in a small bowl and dip the biscuits in the mixture one by one, then place them on the bottom of the tray or cups.

3. In another bowl, whisk the cream with the condensed milk until you reach the desired consistency.

4. Spread a layer of the cream mixture on the biscuit, then add another layer of coffee soaked biscuits. Finish off with another layer of cream.

5. Sprinkle the cocoa powder on the surface and leave them in the fridge, so you can serve it cold.



15. Red Velvet Cake Recipe

16. Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe









Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup of cocoa powder

- 4 bananas

- 1 cup coconut cream

- 1 cup almond milk

- 1/2 cup chocolate chips

- Chocolate sprinkles



Find the rest of recipe here.

17. Ice Cream Cake Recipe

18. Cinnabon Recipe

19. Date Kunafa Recipe

20. Chocolate Waffles Recipe









Ingredients:



- 1 1/2 cup flour

- 1 cup milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 3 tsp baking powder

- 1 tsp salt

- 3 tsp cocoa powder

- 2 eggs

- 4 Tbsp butter (melted)

- 1/2 tsp vanilla

- 1 Tbsp olive oil



Find the rest of the recipe here.

21. No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe

22. Sweet Goulash Rolls Recipe









Ingredients:

- 1 pack of goulash

- Cool syrup (Check Basbousa Recipe #3)

- An good amount of crushed nuts

- 1/3 cup of melted butter

Steps:

1. On a smooth surface, spread the goulash dough well, and paint it with a layer of melted butter and then with a layer of nuts.

2. Cut the dough vertically to a suitable size so you can begin to shape the fingers, then cut them into smaller sizes.

3. Grease a tray with ghee or butter, place the goulash fingers in it, and brush their surface with butter.

4. Place the tray in the oven on medium heat for 15 minutes until it's golden brown.

5. Take the tray out, let it cool down, and then pour the syrup over it.

23. Molten Chocolate Cake Recipe

24. Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe





Ingredients:



- 3 cups of frozen strawberries

- 1 can of coconut milk

- Honey to preference



Find the rest of recipe here.



25. Cheese Kunafa Recipe

26. El Kunafa Al Kadaba





Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup fine semolina

- 3 cups of milk

- 1 cup mozzarella cheese

- 1 Tbsp rose water

- 1 pack of toast (ground)

- 100 g butter

- Syrup (Check Basbousa Recipe #3)



27. Strawberry Jelly Cake

28. Kunafa Rolls Recipe





Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo kunafa

- 2 cups butter

- 2 cups syrup (Check Basbousa Recipe #3)

- Filling (nuts or you can replace it with cream)

Steps:

1. Cut the kunafa hairs into two sections, taking the first half and placing it in a flat dish.

2. Add nuts to each half, and roll them out well.

3. In a greased tray, place the Kunafa fingers together, and pour the rest of the butter over them.

4. Place them in the oven at 180°C for 10 minutes, until they're golden.

5. Take them out of the oven, and pour the syrup over them.



29. Basbousa Cups Recipe