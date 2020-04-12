30 Soup Recipes for Every Day of Ramadan Iftar

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Ramadan Iftar. If it's not soup, I'm personally offended. Soup is a Ramadan staple and something everyone enjoys having for Iftar. There are endless soup recipes for Ramadan and you can get creative everyday by trying a different soup recipe to enjoy with your family at Iftar. Since it's hard trying to think of what you should cook everyday, let's try to make things a little easier.

Here are 30 Ramadan soup recipes for everyday of Ramadan:





1. Chicken Cream Soup Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 Medium Chopped Onion

- 2 fillet chicken breasts cut into small cubes

- 1/2 tsp of chopped ginger

- 1 garlic clove (mashed)

- 2 Tbsp of butter

- 1 cup of cream

- 3 cups of chicken stock

- 1 tsp of salt

- 2 Tbsp of chopped parsley

- 1/4 tsp of black pepper



Find the rest of the recipe here...

2. Onion Soup Recipe

Image Credits: Cook The Story

Recipe Credits: Good Housekeeping 'New Step-by-Step Cook Book'

Ingredients:

- Olive oil

- Medium sized bread loaf

- Vegan grated cheese (optional)

- 3 peeled onions - 1 Tbsp flour

- 900 ml vegetable stock

- 1 bay leaf

- Salt to preference

- Pepper to preference



Find the rest of the recipe here...

3. Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe





4. Artichoke Soup Recipe





Image Credits: Delallo

Recipe Credits: Good Housekeeping 'New Step-by-Step Cook Book'

Ingredients:

- 900 g artichokes

- 1 peeled onion

- 2 lemon slices

- 25 g butter

- 450 ml milk

- 150 ml cream

- Salt and pepper to preference

- 25 ml lemon juice

- 30 ml chopped parsley

Steps:

1. In a large pot, place the artichokes, lemon slices and cover them with 900 ml of cold water.

2. When they boil, cover the pot and leave to cook for around 20 min. The artichokes should become tender.

3. Drain the water but keep 600 ml of it.

4. Leave the artichokes to cool down.

5. Peel the artichokes and mash them really well.

6. In a pan, melt the butter and add the chopped onion cooking until it softens but doesn't color.

7. Stir in the artichoke water and milk. Let it boil, stirring continuously.

8. Leave it to simmer for around 3 min.

9. Leave it cool and then purée using a blender or processor.

10. Return it to the pan, adding the lemon juice, parsley, cream, salt and pepper.

11. Now it's ready to serve alongside your Ramadan Iftar.

5. Fat Burning Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Sally Fouad

Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp of oil

- 1 small onion (finely chopped)

- 1 cup zucchini (cut into cubes)

- 1 cup chopped cabbage

- 1 cup chopped leek

- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

- 1 cup skimmed broth

- Salt and pepper to preference

- Curry or turmeric to preference

- A pinch of cinnamon

Find the rest of the recipe here...



6. Ramadan Potato Soup Recipe

7. Sweet Corn Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @photographybyarka

Ingredients:

- 2 cans sweet corn

- 5-6 cups boiling water

- 2 cubes chicken stock

- 1 small-sized onion (minced)

- 1 cup cooking cream

- Pinch of salt & pepper

- 2 cloves garlic (minced)

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 2 Tbsp olive oil



Find the rest of the recipe here...



8. Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @simple.food.simply.made

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil

- 1 carrot (cubes)

- 2 small-sized onions (chopped)

- 1 chicken

-1 Pack noodles

- Salt & Pepper

- Parsley for garnish



Find the rest of the recipe here...



9. Potato Soup Recipe





Image Credits: Spend With Pennies

Recipe Credits: Good Housekeeping 'New Step-by-Step Cook Book'



Ingredients:



Brown Onion Stock

- 30 ml vegetable oil

- 2 large onions, peeled and chopped roughly

- 2 garlic cloves

- 2 celery sticks, chopped

- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped

- 2 tsp mixed dried herbs

- 2 bay leaves

- Salt

The Soup

- 225 g leeks

- 225 g peeled potatoes

- 1 onion peeled

- 25 g butter

- 1 tsp curry

- 600 ml of you brown onion stock

- Salt and pepper

- 150 ml cream

Steps:

1. To make the brown onion stock, heat the oil in a large pan.

2. Add the onions, continuously stirring until it's dark golden brown.

3. Add the rest of the vegetables and herbs.

4. Cook on high heat for around 5 min. The vegetables should have slightly browned.

5. Add 1.1 liters of water to the pan and let it boil.

6. Season with salt, lower the heat and leave it to simmer for 30 min.

7. With a fine sieve, strain it into a bowl.

8. To make the soup, chop the leeks, onion and potatoes roughly.

9. Melt butter in a pan and cook the vegetables with the curry until they're softer and colored. (around 3 min)

10. Add the 600 ml of the brown onion stock and let it boil.

11. Lower the heat, cover and leave it to simmer for around 45 min.

12. Purée in a blender until it's homogeneous and smooth. You can also strain it if you want it to be super smooth.

13. Season with salt and pepper and serve at you Iftar table.

10. Turkish Red Lentil Soup Recipe

11. Shrimp Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @gustus_mundi



Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp butter

- 1/2 kg peeled shrimps

- Salt & pepper

- 2 cloves garlic (minced)

- 1 onion (chopped)

- 1 sweet red pepper (cubed)

- 1 Tbsp ginger (grated)

- 1 lemon

- 2 Tbsp minced coriander (cilantro)



Find the rest of the recipe here...



12. Creamy Carrot Soup Recipe

Image Credits: Instagram @meesh_eats_veg

Ingredients:

- 3 cups of peeled and sliced carrots

- 50 grams of butter

- 1and 1/2 cups of chopped onion

- 1 tsp minced garlic

- 1 Tbsp shredded fresh ginger

- 2 minced tomatoes

- 3 cups chicken stock

- 1/2 cup cooking cream

- 1/2 tsp black pepper

- Salt to preference



Find the rest of the recipe here...



13. Lentil Soup Recipe





Image Credits: Contentedness Cooking

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of lentils

- 2 tsp of oil

- 1 tsp of cumin

- 1 onion (minced)

- 3 cloves of garlic (minced)

- 2 carrots (peeled and chopped)

- 2 tomatoes (peeled and chopped) 1 stalk of celery (chopped)

- 1 Tbsp salt

- 1/4 Tbsp pepper

- 1/4 Tbsp saffron

- 2 cups of chicken broth

- 4 cups of water



Find the rest of the recipe here...



14. Green Detox Soup Recipe

15. Creamy Tomato Soup Recipe









Image Credits: Dinner then Dessert

Ingredients:

- 1.5 kg tomatoes

- 1 large onion

- 8 stems of celery leaves

- 4 stems of basil leaves

- 1/4 tsp cumin

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/2 tsp pepper

- 200 ml cream

- 750 ml water

- 3 Tbsp olive oil

- 4 garlic cloves

Steps:

1. In a pot add the oil and chopped onions on high heat, stirring continuously until the onion turns yellow.

2. Slice the garlic into rounds and add it to the pot. Leave it to cook for a min.

3. Now add roughly chopped tomatoes to the pot.

4. Add in the chopped celery and chopped basil.

5. Leave them on the heat, until the tomatoes release water and the mixture thickens.

6. Now add water and season with salt and pepper.

7. Once it boils, reduce the heat and leave it to simmer for around 30 min.

8. Purée it in a blender.

9. Before you serve, add the cream and stir well.

Note: Tomato soup is perfect for Ramadan, especially with Sambousak

16. Potato Onion Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @nitasss

Ingredients:

-1 potato (cubed)

- 1 large onion (chopped)

- 1 grain cardamom & mastic

- 1/2 cup Vermicelli

- Bay leaves

- Salt & pepper

- Chicken spices

- 1 tsp butter or corn oil

Find the rest of the recipe here...



17. Fat Burning Chicken Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Alaa El Sherbiny

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup tomato juice

- 1 boiled chicken breast (cut into cubes)

- 1 stick of leek (chopped)

- 1 clove of garlic (minced)

- Salt and pepper to preference

- 1 onion (minced or chopped)

- 1 stick of celery

- 1 cup of chopped red cabbage

- 1 cup of chopped green cabbage

- 2 cups of broth

- 1 carrot (grated)



Find the rest of the recipe here...



18. Spicy Mushroom Oat Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @mahaal3oni

Ingredients:

- 1 onion (chopped)

- 1 tomato (diced)

- 1 tot chili (diced)

- 1 Tbsp cooking cream

- 5 Tbsp oats

- 5 cups water

- 1 Tbsp tomato paste

- 2 Tbsp mushrooms (canned or fresh)

- 1 cube chicken stock



Find the rest of the recipe here...



19. Healthy Vegetable Oats Soup Recipe

20. Potato Leek Soup Recipe

Image credits: Instagram @look_what_i_cooked

Ingredients:

- 50 gm butter

- 1/2 kg potatoes (diced into small cubes)

- 1/2 kg leek heads (the white stalk)

- 850 ml vegetable broth

- 142 ml whipped cream

- 125 ml full cream milk

- Salt & pepper



Find the rest of the recipe here...



21. Creamy Vegetable Soup Recipe









Image Credits: Cook 2 Eat Well

Ingredients:

- 3 carrots (shredded)

- 3 zucchini (shredded)

- 1/4 a small cabbage (shredded)

- 1 big onion (chopped finely)

- 2 garlic cloves minced

- Salt

- Pepper

- Thyme

- 1 Tbsp flour

- 1 1/2 cup water

- 1 1/2 cup milk



Find the rest of the recipe here...



22. Creamy Mushroom Soup Recipe





Image Credits: Simply Recipes

Ingredients:



- 300 g fresh mushrooms

- 3 garlic cloves (minced)

- 250 ml cream

- 1 cup water

- 1 cup vegetable stock

- 2 Tbsp flour

- Salt and pepper

- 3/4 cup milk

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

Steps:

1. Clean the mushrooms and chop finely.

2. Add olive oil to a pan on high heat.

3. Add in the mushrooms and stir.

4. Now add the garlic, stirring until the mushroom takes on a deeper color.

5. Add the flour and stir really well.

6. Pour in the milk, soup, water. (They should be at room temperature)

7. After it boils, reduce the heat and cover leaving it to simmer for around 15 min.

8. Season with salt and pepper.

9. Purée in the blender.

10. Add the cream before serving.

23. Vegetable Orzo Soup

Image Credits: Instagram @wwshannbar

Ingredients:

- 1/4 kg orzo pasta

- 3 Tbsp vegetable oil

- 5 Cups vegetable broth

- 1/2 Cup potato cubes

- 1/2 Cup carrot cubes

- 1/2 Cup zucchini cubes

- 1/2 Cup green peas

- Salt & pepper



Find the rest of the recipe here...



24. Zucchini Soup Recipe

Recipe Credits: Sweet Pillar & Co.

Image Credits: Skinny Taste

Ingredients:

- 2 zucchinis (sliced)

- 1 onion (diced)

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 2 cups chicken stock

- 1/2 cup milk or heavy cream

- Flour (optional as a thickener)

- Cooked chicken, ex. rotisserie, grilled chicken, etc. (optional)



Find the rest of the recipe here...



25. Chicken and Vegetable Soup Recipe

26. Moroccan Harira Soup

Image Credits: Instagram @ouma_emy_

Ingredients:

- 1 Onion

- 3 Tomatoes

- 1/2 kg veal meat

- 400 gm chickpeas (soaked & drained)

- 1 Cup green lentil

- Salt & pepper

- Pinch of saffron

- 1 L water

- 2 Tbsp flour

- 2 Tbsp tomato paste

- 1/2 Cilantro bundle (minced)

- 1/2 Parsley bundle (minced)



Find the rest of the recipe here...



27. Orzo Tomato Soup Recipe









Image Credits: Creme de la Crumb

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of orzo

- 1 medium onion (finely diced)

- 2 Tbsp tomato sauce

- 2 bay leaves

- 1 cube of vegetable stock

- 2 grains of mastic

- 5 cardamom cloves

- 1 Tbsp butter

- 2 carrots (shredded)

- 750 ml water

Steps:

1. Put the butter and mastic in a pot.

2. When the mastic melts, add the onion and stir until it softens.

3. Add the orzo and stir until it turns golden brown.

4. Add the carrots and stir well.

5. Now add the stock, cardamom and bay leaves.

6. Pour in the tomato sauce and water, season and leave it to cook for around 15 min until the orzo cooks.

28. Sally Fouad's Broccoli Soup Recipe









Image Credits: Hello Veggie

Ingredients:

- 500 g fresh broccoli

- 1 onion (minced)

- 3 Tbsp corn oil

- 2 garlic cloves (minced)

- 3 Tbsp flour

- 1/2 tsp ginger (minced)

- 4 cups of chicken broth

- 1/2 tsp dried basil

- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/2 cup of cooking cream



Find the rest of the recipe here...



29. Fat Burning Spicy Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Sherbiny









Image Credits: Apples for CJ

Ingredients:

- 3 tomatoes (chopped)

- 1 broth cube

- 1/2 liter of broth

- Parsley (for garnish)

- 1 cup chopped cabbage - Chilli

- 1 onion (minced)

- 1 celery stick

- Salt and pepper to preference

- Mixed spices

- 1 stick of leek



Find the rest of the recipe here...



30. Lemon Coriander Soup Recipe