5 Fattah Recipes for Eid: Lebanese, Egyptian, Syrian, Moroccan and Turkish!

The Fattah is considered an essential and favorite for many people in Egypt and across the Middle East during Eid Al-Adha. Despite everyone's love for the classic Egyptian Fattah recipe with meat, some place like to change things up and look for new ways of cooking their Fattah. So, here are 5 Fattah recipes from different oriental cuisines.





Egyptian Fattah Recipe with Onion & Garlic









Image Credits: Instagram @aklten_w_bas

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of rice

- 2 loafs of flat bread

- 3 Tbsp minced garlic

- Tomato sauce

- Butter

- Beef stock

- 1/2 cup vinegar

- Medium sized onion for the beef stock

- 1 kilo beef

- 1 tsp ground cardamom

- 1 tsp ground mastic

- Bay leaf

- Salt & pepper to preferance

Steps:

1. Cook the meat. Place it in water and add the cardamom, bay leaf, mastic and onion.

2. Leave the meat on the heat until it cooks.

3. Start preparing the rice by adding a small amount of butter in a pot, then adding the suitable amount of beef stock.

4. Leave the rice on heat until it boils. Then lower the heat so it slowly cooks.

5. Cut the bread into small pieces, then add place it in a tray for roasting.

6. Now you can begin preparing for the Fattah by cooking the garlic with butter until it gets a golden color. Now add to it the vinegar.

7. Add the tomato sauce to the garlic, butter and vinegar. Add a small amount of the stock.

8. Leave the mixture on until it thickens. Now add salt and pepper.

9. After all the different elements of your Fattah cook. Place the roasted bread in your presentation tray. Top it with a little bit of tomato sauce. Then add the rice layer and a good layer of sauce. The final layer is a couple pieces of meat.





Syrian Shawerma Fattah Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @engy.food.world

Ingredients:

- 1/2 kilo beef (sliced)

- 1 tsp corn oil

- 1 red bell pepper (sliced into cubes)

- 1 green bell pepper (sliced into cubes)

- 1 onion (sliced)

- 1 onion (minced)

- 4 Tbsp lemon juice

- 1/2 cup minced parsley

- 1 Tbsp sumac

- 3 tomatoes (chopped in cubes)

- 1 tsp shawarma spice mix

- 1 cup basmati rice

- 4 loafs of white Lebanese bread (cut into pieces and fried)

- 1 Tbsp salt

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp tumeric

- 1 tsp curry

- 1/2 tsp clove powder

- 3 bay leaves

- 1 Tbsp minced garlic

- 3 Tbsp mayonnaise

- 1 yogurt cup

- 1 tsp vinegar

Steps:

1. Cook the rice in boiling water with curry, turmeric, clove powder and the bay leaves.

2. Marinate the beef in bowl with salt, pepper, minced onion, sumac, chili pepper and lemon juice, then leave it for 30 minutes.

3. Add a small amount of oil in a pot, place the meat and stir for 10 minutes. Then add the onion slices and pepper cubes, stirring for 3 minutes.

4. Add the tomatoes and parsley to the above mixture and mix for 2 minutes then take off the heat.

5. To prepare the sauce, cook the minced garlic and add the mayonnaise, yogurt and vinegar to make the garlic sauce (Thomeya).

6. In your serving tray, add the first layer of fried bread then a layer of garlic sauce. Now place the rice layer and then the beef and onion mixture.





Moroccan Couscous Fattah Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @basma.cuisine

Ingredients:

- 150 gram fried flat bread

- 250 gram couscous

- 500 gram beef shank

- 500 gram zucchini

- 500 gram Tomato

- 500 gram aubergine

- 500 gram green bell peppers

- 250 gram yogurt

- 250 grams cooked chickpeas

- 150 gram chilli sauce

Steps:

1. Cook the beef and vegetables in water to make the stock.

2. Soak the couscous in the beef stock for 15 minutes.

3. In a serving plate or tray, place the bread and then add a layer of couscous and on top of it layer the vegetables. Now add the chickpeas.

4. Add the final layer of yogurt and then add the chili sauce.





Turkish Meat Fattah Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @flavours_of_arabia

Ingredients:

- 3 loafs of flat bread

- 3 medium sized aubergines

- 2 large green bell peppers

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 3 cups of yogurt

- 4 cloves of garlic (minced)

- 1 tsp salt

- 3 Tbsp butter or ghee

- 400 grams of minced beef

- 1 tomato peeled and chopped finely

- 1/2 tsp black pepper

- 1/2 tsp chili powder

- 1/4 tsp mixed spice

- Parsley for garnish

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven at 200°C

2. Cut up the bread into small pieces, add them to a tray and place in the oven. Leave it for a couple of minutes until it turns golden.

3. Cut the green peppers in half and place them in a tray with the aubergine for 30 minutes in the oven.

4. Peel the aubergine while it's still warm, then chop it, along with the peppers, into small cubes.

5. On a medium heat, add oil to a pan then add the peppers and aubergine, mixing well for 2 minutes. Then season with salt and pepper.

6. Mix the yogurt with garlic and salt until you get a nicely blended sauce.

7. In a medium sized pan, add a small amount of ghee/butter. Place the beef in the pan until it cooks.

8. Add to the beef the tomatoes, pepper, chili powder and mixed spice, mixing well for about a minute.

9. In your serving plate, add the bread first. Then layer a 1/3 of the yogurt sauce. Top it with the aubergine and peppers, then add 1/2 the remaining yogurt sauce.

10. Place the tomato and beef mixture on top. Layer the remaining yogurt and then garnish with parsley.





Lebanese Meat & Hummus Fattah Recipe





Image Credits: Instagram @lebanese_delicious_dishes

Ingredients:

- 5 loafs of Lebanese break (cut into small squares)

- 1 can chickpeas (cooked)

- 250 gram minced beef

- 1/3 cup roasted pine nuts

- 5 cups of yogurt

- 3 Tbsp tahini

- 2 garlic cloves (minced)

- 1/2 tsp cinnamon

- 1/2 tsp cumin

- 1 beef stock cube

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/2 tsp pepper

Steps:

1. Fry the bread in a small amount of oil.

2. Mix the hummus with the fried bread then add the cumin.

3. In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, tahini, garlic and salt. You can also place it for 1 minute in the microwave, after mixing, to make it warmer.

4. In a pot place add meat, cinnamon and stock cube. Continue stirring for 5 minutes, until it cooks.

5. In the serving dish, place the bread and hummus and top it with some of the yogurt sauce.

6. Then add a layer of meat then another layer of yogurt sauce. Garnish with pine nuts.