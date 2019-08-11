6 Different Ways to Cook Steak Including A Vegan Recipe!

Steak is one of the most fulfilling and easy to prepare main courses in western cuisine. You can cook yourself a nice delicious steak in a million ways and serve it with whatever side dishes you want. There are many amazing steak recipes, and in this article, you will find 6 of the best steak recipes that even include a vegan steak recipe.





Garlic Butter Steak

Your favorite classic steak. It’s very easy to prepare and is best served with white rice and sautéed vegetables.

Recipe Credits: Taste of Home

Ingredients:

- 3/4 pound top sirloin beef steak (boneless)

- 1/8 tsp salt

-1/8 pepper

- 1 tsp parsley (minced)

- 1/2 tsp garlic (minced)

- 2 Tbsp softened butter

- 1/4 tsp soy sauce (low sodium)

Steps:

1. Mix the parsley, garlic and soy with 1 Tbsp of the butter.

2. Season the meat with salt and pepper.

3. Over medium heat, place the other Tbsp of butter in a skillet. Add the steak.

4. Cooking time depends on your preference of (medium rare, medium, medium well, well done).

5. Plate it with garlic butter.





Vegan Seitan Steak

If you are vegan it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy steak. There are many steak recipes out there and this one is very good and t doesn’t take much time to prepare. Serve it with roasted veggies cooked with olive oil.

Recipe Credits: It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken



Ingredients:



- 6 Tbsp water

- 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

- 2 Tbsp tomato paste

- 2 Tbsp Soy sauce

- 1 1/2 cups vital wheat gluten (for Seitan)

- 1 cup lentils (cooked)

- 1 tsp chili powder

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp garlic powder

- 1/2 tsp liquid smoke

The Marinade

- 1/4 cup water

- 2 Tbsp soy sauce

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Recipe Video:





BBQ Steak

BBQ sauce and steak are the perfect duo. BBQ steak is a very delicious meal and it could be served with many side dishes like roasted potatoes or red sauce pasta.

Recipe Credits: All Recipes

Ingredients:

- 1 or 2 pounds of bottom sirloin steak

- 1 small onion (diced)

- 7 garlic cloves

- 1/2 cup soy sauce

- 1/2 cup vinegar

- 1/2 cup olive oil

- 2 tsp salt

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1 Tbsp rosemary (fresh and chopped)

- 1 Tbsp dijon mustard

Steps:

1. Blend the onion, garlic, soy, vinegar, olive oil, rosemary, mustard, salt and pepper in a food processor until it's smooth.

2. In a zip lock (or box, just make sure the marinade covers the steak well) pour this marinade in, add the steak and place in the fridge to marinate for an around 3 hours.

3. Over high heat, brush a grill with oil.

4. Take the steak, leaving the marinade out, and cook it on the grill. Switch sides in a couple of minutes, depending on how done you want it to be.





Steak Diane

This classic recipe is moist and mouthwatering, cooked in butter and creamy mushroom sauce. So beware of the hidden calories and serve it with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Recipe Credits: The Spruce Eats

Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp butter

- Salt & pepper to preference

- 4 medallions of 85 grams beef filet mignon tenderloin (trim fat and pound to 1/2 inch thickness)

- 42 grams clarified butter

- 1/8 tsp garlic (minced)

- 2 Tbsp shallots (diced finely)

- 1/4 cup mushroom caps (sliced 1/8 inch thick)

- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

- 1 Tbsp lemon juice

- 1 tsp dry mustard

- 56 grams heavy cream

- 1 Tbsp chopped parsley

- 1/2 tsp fresh thyme leaves

- 1 Tbsp chopped chives

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1/8 tsp black pepper

Steps:

1. Heat the butter Tbsp on medium heat.

2. Season the meat with salt and pepper.

3. On high heat cook the tenderloins for only 2 minutes on each side.

4. Remove them and place them in the fridge for 5 minutes.

5. Heat a pan on medium heat for a minute. Add the clarified butter and Worcestershire sauce.

6. Add the shallots, mushrooms and garlic to the center of the pan.

7. Place the tenderloins around the edges of the pan.

8. Mix and move around the mushroom mixture.

9. After 2 minutes add the lemon juice, salt and pepper.

10. Flip the steaks and add in the parsley, thyme and mustard.

11. Add the chives and cream and swirl around to mix.

12. Plate the tenderloin steaks and top it with the sauce from the pan.





Pepper Steak

Also a classic and one of the most popular steak recipes because of its delicious sauce. It takes no time and with minimal ingredients needed to prepare, it really works for a late lunch or dinner.

Recipe Credits: The Spruce Eats

Ingredients:

- 4 pieces of 230 grams boneless strip steaks or ribeye steaks

- 1 cup heavy cream

- Kosher salt to preference

- 4 Tbsp butter

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 Tbsp whole black peppercorns

Steps:

1. Before you begin cooking, leave the steaks out to rest at room temperature for half an hour & preheat your oven to 450 F.

2. Crush your peppercorns with a pestle and mortar and then place them on a flat plate.

3. Season the steak with salt and then press it into the peppercorns on both sides.

4. On medium to high heat, heat an oven safe pan before adding the olive oil and butter.

5. Swirl the oil and 2 Tbsp of the butter together to mix and then add the steaks.

6. Give the steaks a bit of color on both sides, giving each side around 2 minutes.

7. Place the pan in the oven for 5 minutes, or more if you want the meat to be more done.

8. In a plate, place the steaks and cover them well with foil, so they can rest as you make the sauce.

9. Take out all the fat from the pan, except 1 Tbsp. Put the pan back on the stove without turning on the heat.

10. Add the cream, scrape everything at the bottom of the pan and stir to mix.

11. Turn on the heat to medium/high and let the sauce come to a boil.

12. Lower the heat and let it simmer to around 5 minutes. You will notice the sauce has reduced.

13. Add in the rest of the butter. Mix it with the sauce and season with salt.

14. Place the steaks and pour the sauce over them.





Rib-Eye Steak

No meat lover will ever be able to resist this steak. This is not every day or casual dinner recipe. It’s a special one that needs preparation and time. It may be served alone without side dishes but maybe some potato salad or garden salad.

Recipe Credits: The Spruce Eats

Ingredients:



- Tomahawk rib-eye steak

- Ground pepper to preference

- Salt to preference

- 1 garlic head

- 1/2 stick unsalted butter (4 Tbsp)

- 2 Tbsp olive oil

- 4 sprigs fresh thyme

Steps:

1. Preheat over to 350 F.

2. With a paper towel, pat the steak dry.

3. Let the steak sit and rest in room temperature. Season well with salt and pepper.

4. Cut off the top of the garlic head. Drizzle with olive oil and wrap in foil.

5. Roast in the oven for half and hour to make the garlic cloves soft, then allow to cool.

6. Heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil over high heat in a oven proof pan.

7. When it starts to smoke, place the steak in the pan for 1 minute. (Be careful the oil with splatter)

8. Now, lower the heat to medium/high and cook for 5 minutes without touching or moving it.

9. Flip the steak to the other side and cook for 3 minutes.

10. Roast the steak for 10 minutes in the oven on a baking sheet in a tray.

11. Cooking time depends on your preference (medium rare, medium, medium well, well done)

12. As it cooks, melt butter on medium heat in a pan.

13. Squeeze out the garlic cloves into the pan and stir.

14. Add the thyme sprigs.

15. Add the steak to this pan and baste with the butter and garlic mix.

16. Turn the steak over and baste again.

17. Take out the steak, cover it with foil so it can rest for 10 minutes.

18. You can now cut the steak if you want and drizzle with more of the butter/garlic sauce.