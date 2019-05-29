May 29, 2019 03:04 PM | by Hager Hatem
6 Different Delicious Eid Kahk Recipes by Your Favorite Chefs
Ramadan is almost over and we are a few days ahead of Eid Al Fitr and it’s time for our favorite Eid cookies/Kahk. There are so many recipes by a lot of different chefs and we've gathered here 6 Kahk recipes by your favorite chefs, so you can pick one or try more than one!
Sally Fouad’s RecipeIngredients:
- 3 cups butter oil (melted butter)
- 1 kilo all purpose flour
- 1/2 cup starch
- 2 Tbsp of Kahk’s scent
- 5 Tbsp sesame
- 1 Tbsp Yeast
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- 1/2 cup tap water
- 1 sprinkle of salt
Steps:
1. The Butter oil is heated first.
2. Melt the yeast and sugar together and leave aside.
3. In a bowl add flour, starch, Kahk’s scent, salt, sesame, and then add the heated butter.
4. Stir and pat it down with your hand then add the water and yeast and sugar mix.
5. Don’t add too much water or the dough will become dry.
6. Make oval shapes with your hand.
7. Decorate with a Kahk stamp or with a sharp tool.
8. Leave for 1/2 an hour.
9. Bake at a preheated oven on 190-200°C till it becomes a bit golden.
9. Leave it to cool down then sprinkle powdered sugar on top of it.
10. Preserve in a well-sealed box.
Notes:
- You should shape the dough while it’s still warm.
- Use high-quality flour.
- For a less soft Kahk texture, use less butter oil.
Chef Naglaa Al Sherbeiny’s RecipeIngredients:
- 3 cups butter oil (melted butter)
- 1 kilo all purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp of Kahk’s scent
- 5 Tbsp sesame
- 1 Tbsp instant Yeast
- 1 salt sprinkle
- 3/4 cup warm milk
- Walnuts and Malban (taffy-like sweets) for filling.
- Powdered sugar for decoration
Steps:
1. Mix the flour, salt, sugar, and Kahk’s scent all together.
2. Melt the butter oil and add it to the flour along with the milk and water, then stir.
3. Cut the dough and mold it into circular shapes then decorate by stamp or tool.
4. For an optional filling add walnuts or Malban.
5. Distribute it in trays and leave it to rest for 1 hour.
6. Bake then serve and decorate with powdered sugar.
Manal Al Alam’s RecipeIngredients:
- 2 cups butter oil (melted butter)
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 kilo all purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp of Kahk’s scent
- 1 Tbsp sesame
- 1 Tbsp rough Yeast
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1cup warm water
Steps:
1. In a heat resistant bowl, add the flour and salt.
2. In a medium pan, heat the butter oil and butter.
3. Add the Kahk’s scent on the flour and sprinkle the sesame without stirring.
4. Add the hot melted butter on the mix aiming for pouring on the sesame. Stir with a wooden spoon slowly.
5. In a bowl, add the yeast, sugar, water and stir until bubbles are seen.
6. Add the yeast to the flour mix, mix with your fingers then knead till you get a soft dough.
7. Cover with nylon and leave in a warm temperature for 30 seconds till the dough doubles in size.
8. Shape and fill with walnuts or dates.
9. Bake at a preheated 180°C oven.
10. Leave to cool and serve.
Chef Sherbeiny’s RecipeIngredients:
- 1kilo flour
- 50g semolina flour
- 10g salt
- 10g yeast
- 10g Kahk’s scent
- 20g baking powder
- 400g cold butter oil
- Powdered sugar for decoration
Steps:
1. Flour is mixed with semolina, kahk’s scent, sugar, salt, baking powder, yeast, milk.
2. Add the butter oil, shape into oval shapes, and leave for 30 minutes.
3. Bake at a high temperature for 25 minutes.
4. Leave to cool and serve with powdered sugar.
Chef Hassn’s recipeIngredients:
- 1 kilo flour
- 1/2 kilo butter oil
- 2 Tbsp sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup sesame
- 1 tsp Kahk’s scent
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- Powdered sugar for decoration
Steps:
1. In a deep bowl add flour, sugar sesame, Kahk’s scent, and baking powder. Mix well.
2. Add the butter oil to the mixture and mix well till they are homogenous.
3. Add the milk and knead till the dough isn't sticky anymore.
4. Leave for 1/2 an hour to rest.
5. Shape and bake till it turns golden.
6. Serve with confections sugar.
Chef Hala Fahmi’s RecipeIngredients:
- 1 kilo flour
- 2 Tbsp sesame
- 1 1/2 butter oil
- 1 Tbsp baking powder
- 1 Tbsp Kahk’s scent
- Banana’s Scent to preference
- 1 salt sprinkle
- Yeast mix
- 1/2 cup confections sugar
Steps:
1. Add Kahk’s scent to flour, sesame, baking powder, and salt.
2. Add the mixture into an electric kneader and add the butter oil.
3. On the side, blend 1/2 a cup of butter oil with 1/2 cup of confections sugar in a blender.
4. Add this mix to the mixture inside electric kneader and process at a slow speed.
5. In a separate bowl, add 1 cup of warm water to a Tbsp of sugar and a Tbsp of yeast and stir well.
6. Add this mixture to the kneader and mix well.
7. Shape the dough and bake until it’s golden in color.
8. Decorate with the sugar.

