6 Different Delicious Eid Kahk Recipes by Your Favorite Chefs

Ramadan is almost over and we are a few days ahead of Eid Al Fitr and it’s time for our favorite Eid cookies/Kahk. There are so many recipes by a lot of different chefs and we've gathered here 6 Kahk recipes by your favorite chefs, so you can pick one or try more than one!

Sally Fouad’s Recipe





- 3 cups butter oil (melted butter)

- 1 kilo all purpose flour

- 1/2 cup starch

- 2 Tbsp of Kahk’s scent

- 5 Tbsp sesame

- 1 Tbsp Yeast

- 1 Tbsp Sugar

- 1/2 cup tap water

- 1 sprinkle of salt

Steps:

1. The Butter oil is heated first.

2. Melt the yeast and sugar together and leave aside.

3. In a bowl add flour, starch, Kahk’s scent, salt, sesame, and then add the heated butter.

4. Stir and pat it down with your hand then add the water and yeast and sugar mix.

5. Don’t add too much water or the dough will become dry.

6. Make oval shapes with your hand.

7. Decorate with a Kahk stamp or with a sharp tool.

8. Leave for 1/2 an hour.

9. Bake at a preheated oven on 190-200°C till it becomes a bit golden.

9. Leave it to cool down then sprinkle powdered sugar on top of it.

10. Preserve in a well-sealed box.

Notes:

- You should shape the dough while it’s still warm.

- Use high-quality flour.

- For a less soft Kahk texture, use less butter oil.





Chef Naglaa Al Sherbeiny’s Recipe