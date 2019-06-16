For Cupcakes Lovers... Here is the Recipe to a Perfect Lotus Cupcake

Who doesn't love cupcakes? I am sure nobody, and very sure it's not me. Cupcakes are on top of my favorite desserts list. This is why I am always hunting for new ideas and new recipes. Nowadays I am obsessed with the Lotus cupcakes and I am certain you will love just as much as I do. Here is the fully-detailed recipe to make the most delicious lotus cupcakes.

Ingredients:

For the Cupcakes:





- 150 gm Butter (Unsalted, Softened)

- 150 gm Unrefined Golden Caster Sugar

- 3 Eggs (Free Range, Large)

- 150 gm Self-Raising White Flour

- ½ tsp Baking Powder

- ½ tsp Vanilla Extract

For the Buttercream:

- 175 gm Butter (Unsalted, Softened)

- 350 gm Icing Sugar (we like Silver Spoon)

- 200 gm Lotus Biscoff Caramelised Biscuit Spread Smooth

- 2-3 Tbsp Milk (Whole)

For the Topping

- 1 Lotus Biscuit

Steps:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan, gas 4).

2. Line a cupcake tin with 12 paper cupcake cases.

3. Beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually add in the eggs, baking powder, flour, and vanilla extract and beat until fully combined.

4. Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases filling each of them 2/3 full.

5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cupcakes are golden and springy to touch.

6. Whilst the cupcakes are baking make the buttercream by beating together the butter, icing sugar, milk, and Biscoff spread. The longer that you beat the buttercream the lighter and fluffier it becomes.

7. When the cupcakes have cooled fully use a small sharp knife or an apple corer to carve out the center of the sponge of each cupcake.

8. Fill a piping bag with a large star nozzle and the Biscoff Buttercream.

9. Pipe a small amount into the center of each cake then top with the remaining sponge that you had removed.

10. The last step is piping swirls of the buttercream on to the top of each cupcake.

11. For decoration add a Lotus biscuit on top of the buttercream.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nolacupcakes