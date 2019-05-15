May 15, 2019 12:16 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
24 Main Dish Ideas for Your Ramadan Gatherings with Links to the Recipes!
A lot of people can attest to the fact that one of the hardest things about Ramadan, especially Ramadan gatherings is deciding what to cook. The cooking, we can handle, but the decisions, the 'getting ideas'...that's the annoying part. We're lucky to have an entire section dedicated to endless food ideas, so, we're taking advantage of that by giving you 24 Iftar main dish ideas and recipes. Scroll through and make your pick for today, tomorrow and, well, the rest of the month!
2. Low-Calorie Grilled Shrimp with Vegetables
4. 20 Min Lemon Broccoli Penne Pasta
8. Mexican Chicken, Rice, and Salsa
10. Grilled Chicken Breast Marinade
11. Pasta Arrabiata
12. Pita Break Pizza
13. Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with Vegetables
14. Maqluba
15. Middle Eastern Stuffed Chicken
17. Beef Stroganoff
18. Beef Escalope with Cream Sauce
19. Pesto Pasta
20. Moussaka with Meat or Chicken
21. Potato Gratin
23. Vine Leaves
Main Image Credits: Yael Malka/BuzzFeed
