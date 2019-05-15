24 Main Dish Ideas for Your Ramadan Gatherings with Links to the Recipes!

A lot of people can attest to the fact that one of the hardest things about Ramadan, especially Ramadan gatherings is deciding what to cook. The cooking, we can handle, but the decisions, the 'getting ideas'...that's the annoying part. We're lucky to have an entire section dedicated to endless food ideas, so, we're taking advantage of that by giving you 24 Iftar main dish ideas and recipes . Scroll through and make your pick for today, tomorrow and, well, the rest of the month!

About the Author

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.