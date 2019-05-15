2
Ramadan 2019
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Write with Us
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle kitchen ramadan iftar main dish ideas and recipes mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

24 Main Dish Ideas for Your Ramadan Gatherings with Links to the Recipes!

A lot of people can attest to the fact that one of the hardest things about Ramadan, especially Ramadan gatherings is deciding what to cook. The cooking, we can handle, but the decisions, the 'getting ideas'...that's the annoying part. We're lucky to have an entire section dedicated to endless food ideas, so, we're taking advantage of that by giving you 24 Iftar main dish ideas and recipes. Scroll through and make your pick for today, tomorrow and, well, the rest of the month!

1. Fattet Kebab Hala

2. Low-Calorie Grilled Shrimp with Vegetables 

3. Healthy Magical Burger

4. 20 Min Lemon Broccoli Penne Pasta

5. Shrimp Biryani

6. Indian Butter Chicken

7. Meat Shawarma

8. Mexican Chicken, Rice, and Salsa

9. Easy Roasted Chicken

10. Grilled Chicken Breast Marinade

11. Pasta Arrabiata

12. Pita Break Pizza

13. Stir-Fried Egg Noodles with Vegetables

14. Maqluba

15. Middle Eastern Stuffed Chicken

16. Salmon Gnocchi  Bake

17. Beef Stroganoff

18. Beef Escalope with Cream Sauce 

19. Pesto Pasta

20. Moussaka with Meat or Chicken

21. Potato Gratin

22. Oven-baked White Rice

23. Vine Leaves

24. Sweet and Sour Shrimp


Main Image Credits: Yael Malka/BuzzFeed

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.



