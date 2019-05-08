Ramadan Iftar Menu: Mushroom Soup, Crunchy Chicken and Red Pasta Sauce

In order to help you overcome the dilemma of cooking new recipes for Iftar every day we made a full Ramadan Iftar Menu so you won’t spend too much time deciding on what to cook today.

Main Dish:

Crunchy Chicken Recipe









Image Credits: Instagram @snackchatnyc

Ingredients:

- 1 kilo Chicken Filet Brests

- 1 cup of Flour

- 1 Tbsp Bread crumbs

- 1 Tbsp Cornflakes

- 2 Eggs

- 1 tsp of Baking Powder

- 1 tsp of garlic powder

- 1 tsp of Onion Powder

- 1 tsp of Black Pepper

- 1 tsp of Cumin

- 1/2 tsp of crushed ginger

- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon

- 1 tsp of Paprika

- 1 tsp of Salt

Marination

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice

- 2 Tbsp of white vinegar

- 1 Tbsp of Corn Oil

- 1 tsp of black pepper

- 1 tsp of salt

Steps:

1. Mix all the marination ingredients and rub the chicken with it, then leave for a couple of hours.

2. Whisk the eggs and add the baking powder. Once it settles, add the chicken.

3. Put the chicken in the mixture of breadcrumbs, flour and cornflakes, then leave it for half an hour.

4. Fry the chicken until it's golden.





Side Dishes:

Red Pasta Sauce