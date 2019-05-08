2
Ramadan 2019
Ramadan Iftar Menu: Mushroom Soup, Crunchy Chicken and Red Pasta Sauce

| by Mai Atef

Ramadan Iftar Menu: Mushroom Soup, Crunchy Chicken and Red Pasta Sauce

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

In order to help you overcome the dilemma of cooking new recipes for Iftar every day we made a full Ramadan Iftar Menu so you won’t spend too much time deciding on what to cook today. 

Main Dish:

 Crunchy Chicken Recipe


undefined


Image Credits: Instagram @snackchatnyc

Ingredients:

- 1 kilo Chicken Filet Brests

- 1 cup of Flour

- 1 Tbsp Bread crumbs

- 1 Tbsp Cornflakes

- 2 Eggs

- 1 tsp of Baking Powder

- 1 tsp of garlic powder

- 1 tsp of Onion Powder

- 1 tsp of Black Pepper

- 1 tsp of Cumin

- 1/2 tsp of crushed ginger

- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon

- 1 tsp of Paprika

- 1 tsp of Salt

Marination

- 1 Tbsp of lemon juice

- 2 Tbsp of white vinegar

- 1 Tbsp of Corn Oil

- 1 tsp of black pepper

- 1 tsp of salt

Steps:

1. Mix all the marination ingredients and rub the chicken with it, then leave for a couple of hours.

2. Whisk the eggs and add the baking powder. Once it settles, add the chicken.

3. Put the chicken in the mixture of breadcrumbs, flour and cornflakes, then leave it for half an hour.

4. Fry the chicken until it's golden.


Side Dishes:

Red Pasta Sauce




undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @giorgos_tsoulis

Ingredients:

- 5 tomatoes

- 3 Tbsp of tomato sauce

- 1/4 a cup of olive oil

- 1 garlic clove

- 1 tsp of salt

- 1 tsp of sugar

- 3 cubes of chicken stock

- 3-4 oregano leaves

- 1 tsp of thyme

Steps:

1. Boil the tomatoes, peel them and then blend them in a blender.

2. Chop the garlic and cook it with olive oil till it turns golden.

3. Add the garlic to the tomatoes. Also add 3 the tomato sauce and mix them all together.

4. Add the salt and sugar and continue mixing.

5. Add the thyme to the sauce and blend well, then put them in a pan on low heat to cook (you don’t need to add water for the tomato itself releases it's juice)

7. Observe till the oil is above the sauce.

8. Add the oregano and cover the pan for a minute then taste the sauce.

9. Add the boiled pasta to the sauce and stir.


Soup:

Mushroom Soup Recipe




undefined

Today chef Farah Merie showed us how to make a yummy mushroom soup and you can watch it on our Instagram stories!


Salad:
Quinoa salad Recipe



Ingredients:

- 1/2 broccoli head

- 2 carrots

- 1/2 cup of green beans

- 1/2 cup of coriander

- 1/2 a cucumber

- 1 tsp of lemon juice

- 1/4 of an onion (chopped)

- 1 cup of vegetable stock

- 1/2 cup of quinoa

- 1 tsp of salt

- 1 tsp of pepper

- 1/2 cup of feta cheese

- 2 cups of boiling water

- 1/2 a cup of fresh mint

Steps:

1. Carrots are peeled and cut with broccoli and green beans, then put them in water to boil for 5 minutes till they get soft.

2. Quinoa is marinated with salt and pepper then cooked with vegetable broth on low heat for 15 minutes.

3. Mix all salad ingredients together and add cheese.


Dessert: 
Halawet Al Gibn Recipe



undefined

Image Credits: Instagram @loolaaowda

Ingredients:

- 500 grams of akawy or mozzarella cheese

- 1 cup of semolina flour

- 1 tsp rose water

- Pistachio for decoration 

Filling:

- 2 cups of water

- 1 cup of milk powder

- 3 Tbsp of flour

- 1 cup of cream

- 1 cup of rose water

Steps:

1. Put the cheese in a water bath on low heat and stir till the cheese is soft.

2. Add the semolina flour and stir till it mixes with the cheese.

3. Add 1/2 a cup of oil till it mixes well with the cheese and semolina flour and they all become a homogeneous paste.

4. Put the paste in a tray with a small amount of oil.

5. With a sharp knife cut them in squares.

6. Put the filling inside the square and wrap it.

7. Decorate it with pistachio.

8. You can also heat up some cream and serve it as a dipping sauce.

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.



