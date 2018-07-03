Summer 2018
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle kitchen dirt cake recipe 2018 mainimage

| by Ola Moheb

A Quick Dirt Cake Recipe That You Can Easily Do at Home

The dirt cake is among the easiest desserts you can make at home with the simplest ingredients. If you're craving some yummy dirt cake and you don't feel like binging on a store bought one, you can easily get the same yummy taste and even the look of the dirt cake with this recipe.

Ingredients:

The Cream

- 8 cubes of cream cheese

- 1 small yogurt cup

- 1 cup of cream

- 1 cup of sugar

The cake

- 20 pieces of chocolate biscuits (Oreo biscuts work really well for this recipe) 

- Pan for placing the cake


Steps:

1. Start by mixing the cream ingredients well in the order above.

2. Put a layer of the biscuits, crushed, into the pan. Then add a layer of cream and so on ...until the last year is the biscuits.

3. Leave the cake in the fridge for 2 hours.

4. Don't forgot to add a fake flower as decoration to give the 'pot' appeal. You can also add fruits or marshmallows if you'd like.  


Main Image Credits: Instagram @cairofoodiecouple

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here..



Tags: Kitchen  Dirt cake  Dessert  Dessert recipes  Oreo  Easy quick recipes  Easy recipes  Fast recipes  Cake recipes 


