A Shrimp Biryani Recipe by Chef Suzanne Mokhtar to Satisfy Your Cravings

This Ramadan, we did our research, we know what you do before Iftar, those last few hours that are slow and all you think about is food. We know you like to scroll through your phone, Instagram to be precise and browse for yummy food pics and stories. So we thought we'd add to your entertainment the Fustany Chef Instagram take overs. One of the chefs, Suzanne Mokhtar wanted to share the detailed recipe of the shrimp biryani with you so you can take your time and do it. Send us a picture of your finished masterpiece on our account and Suzanne's!





Ingredients:

- 500g Large Shrimps, peeled & deveined

- 1 Cup Basmati Rice

- 1 1/2cup water

- 1/2 tsp Saffron threads

- 1/4 (60ml) Cup Milk

- 2 tbsp Coconut oil / Ghee

- 1 tbsp Fennel seeds

- 2 Onions, grated

- 1 Small (30g) Ginger, grated

- 5 cloves garlic, grated

- 3 Tomatoes, grated

Biryani Spice Mix

- 1 tbsp Turmeric

- 1 tsp Cumin

- 1 tsp Cinnamon

-1 tbsp Cardamom

- 1 tbsp Ground Coriander

Toppings

- 1 1/2Cup (300g) Coconut Oil / Vegetable Oil e.g Corn Oil

- 2 Medium white onions, sliced

- Coriander sprouts, to garnish

- Radish Sprouts, to garnish

- 1/2Cup (70g) Pine nuts, Optional

- 1/2 Cup (50g) Sliced Almonds, Optional

Method:

To cook the rice...



1. Rinse the rice until the water runs clear.



2. Add rice, water and a pinch of salt to a pot or a large saucepan.





3. Bring to the boil, then cover and cook on a very low heat for about 15 minutes until the rice is fully cooked & fluffy.

4. Soak the saffron threads in warm milk, cover & set aside.5. In a saucepan, stir in the fennel seeds in 1 tbsp of Coconut oil / Ghee.6. Stir in the onions until dry then add the ginger and garlic paste followed by the grated tomatoes and let it boil until all the liquid is evaporated.

7. Stir in the peeled Shrimps, add the lemon juice and cook for 3-4minutes until the Shrimps turn pink.



8. Add 1/2 the Cooked rice on top of the Shrimps then spread the mint leaves on top.



9. Cover with the other 1/2 of the rice and pour the saffron milk over.



10. Cover the pot and leave on very low heat for 6-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the toppings...



11. In a saucepan, toss the pine nuts in a 1 tbsp of the coconut oil and stir until its nice golden in color. Repeat the same with Almonds.



12. Remove from the pan and set aside.

13. Shallow fry the onions at 180C Oil until deep golden in color.

14. To finish the biryani, stir the onions with the rice using a fork then serve topped with Almonds, Pine nuts & Sprouts.