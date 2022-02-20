Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; it is the meal that either gives you energy for the rest of the day or makes you sleepy depending on how heavy it is. If you are not a big fan of eggs or are tired of eating eggs every day and are looking for breakfast ideas that are tasty and easy to make, you have come to the right place, because here are 10 breakfast ideas that do not include eggs.

Let's start with egg-free breakfast ideas to get your day started right:

5 Healthy Breakfast Recipes for Lazy Days

Breakfast options with cheese:

Bagel With Cream Cheese and Tomato

Image Credits: All Recipes

This is a quick and easy breakfast that you can make on the go.

All you need is a toasted bagel or toast, cream cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes or regular tomatoes thinly sliced, salt, pepper, and, of course, fresh basil. You can also add onion if you want. Spread the cheese on top, then add your toppings and season with salt and pepper.

Croissant Sandwich With Cheese and Turkey

Image Credits: Culinary Hill

This is by far one of the breakfast options that I can eat a lot of and never get tired of, and here's what you'll need to make it:

Croissants, smoked turkey breast, your choice of cheese, and lettuce. If you want to add some extras to your croissant sandwich, you can do so by adding tomatoes and avocados. Of course, this creation would be incomplete without a sauce, so add some flavor to it with mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, and season with black pepper and enjoy this taste traveling creation.

If You Love Bagels, Then These 3 Delicious Recipes Are Made for You!

Breakfast options with Avocado:

Avocado Tacos

Image Credits: Women's Health Magazine

If you're wondering if you can eat tacos for breakfast, the answer is yes. You can eat tacos whenever you want, and the messier and drippier your tacos are, the yummier they are.

To make these healthy-looking tacos, you'll need tofu (or something else if you're not a fan), cooked black beans, diced red onions, chopped fresh cilantro, sliced avocado, lime to squeeze on top, pomegranate, and, of course, tortillas. You can also add sweet corn to have a very healthy colorful breakfast to start your day with.

Avocado Toast, With Smoked Salmon

Image Credits: Serious Eats

Do you ever go out for breakfast with your friends and feel like the food is so fancy that you could never make it at home? Well, here's a fancy breakfast option that you can make at home very easily:

sliced sourdough bread or any bread of your choice, Extra virgin olive oil, goat cheese or any cheese of your choice, avocado, capers sliced tomato, thinly sliced red onion, thinly sliced smoked salmon, and lemon to squeeze at the end, season with salt and black pepper, and enjoy your fancy breakfast at homemade with love.

Toast With Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, and Sriracha Sauce

Image Credits: Blend With Spices

If you like avocados, you'll like this breakfast option.

What you'll need is as follows: mashed avocado, choice of bread, arugula If you don't like it, you can replace it with something else. Cherry Tomatoes cut in half, Sriracha Sauce to make it saucy enough, and salt to finish.

Three Avocado Salad Recipes That Will Satisfy Your Healthy Cravings

Breakfast options with Oats:

Oats With Apples and Cinnamon

Image Credits: Life Made Sweeter

If you're like me and think that eating oats for breakfast is the healthiest thing you can do, you'll enjoy this recipe for oats with apple cinnamon, which calls for chopped apples and cinnamon. If you cook your oats, you can add the cinnamon and apples at the beginning or at the end. To sweeten it, you add a little honey.

Banana Nut Oats

Image Credits: Life Made Sweeter

If apples aren't your thing, try bananas.

You'll need sliced bananas, walnuts, peanut butter to sweeten it, and chia seeds (optional). You can add the banana slices during the cooking process, but I prefer to add them at the end so they don't get soggy.

Almond Oats With Chocolate Chips and Berries

Image Credits: Life Made Sweeter

If you're not a fan of bananas, try berries, and here's what you can eat:

On your cooked oat, add fresh berries, chopped almonds, and chocolate chips to sweeten it. Even though it contains chocolate, I believe it is healthy, and you can add the berry mix while the oats are cooking too.

18 Amazing Benefits of Oats for Your Skin, Hair, Health and Diet

Falafel:

Image Credits: Two Purple Figs

The traditional Egyptian breakfast that almost everyone enjoys, is falafel sandwiches.

Will require bread of desired, as well as your choice of greenery, but I believe arugula will blend well with the sandwich. Topped with lemon zest, parsley, and tomatoes. If you think the sandwich is finished, you're wrong. You need onions for some extra crunch, and wrap it up and enjoy every bite of it. You could also eat some fries with it.









Image Credits: Craving Tasty

Pancakes will always be that breakfast item that you eat and then wonder if it's healthy or not. Whatever the case may be, the most important thing to remember is that it is delicious.

With pancakes, the sky's the limit; you can use chocolate, lotus, and caramel spreads, as well as salty ones. You can also add fruits on top or in the batter while making it. I'll show you how to make pancakes without eggs to help you narrow down your options.

How to Make Pancakes Without Milk

Ingredients for the batter:

2 cups buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

Instructions:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, mix all of the batter ingredients. Allow for a 5-minute rest time.

2. Melt half a tablespoon of butter and spread it around the pan (not for the batter to stick)

3. Add 3 scoops of batter and cook for about 2-3 minutes per side, or until nicely browned. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4. Garnish with your favorite toppings and serve hot or warm.

I hope these suggestions were useful to you; don't forget to enjoy them with a cup of tea or coffee.



Image Credits: Ambitious Kitchen and Food Network