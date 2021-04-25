Chef Dina El Hawary Shares Her Recipe for Goulash with Cream

Well, we continue to share with you some of the best meals made by the some of the most skilled chefs that they shared with us before on our, ‘Chef Takeovers’ series. This time we’re sharing Chef Dina El Hawary’s recipe for goulash with cream. So, if you’re thinking of a dessert recipe for your family today, learn with us how to make delicious goulash with cream.

How to make goulash with cream by Chef Dina El Hawary





Ingredients:

- 2 cups of milk

- 4 Tbsp of starch

- 3 Tbsp of cream

- 1 ½ cup of sugar

- ½ cup of melted butter

- 1 pack of goulash pastry

- A good amount of ground pistachios

- ¾ cup of water

Steps:

1.In a clean bowl and on low heat, put the starch and yogurt together and start mixing them well, using your hand and beater.

2.Continue stirring until the mixture is heavy, then remove it from heat.

3. Add the cream after that, and continue to stir until the milk and the starch mixture is mixed well. Leave it aside.

4. Bring a suitable size tray, and grease it with melted butter.

5. Start by cutting 8 layers of gulash in the form of squares, so that each square consists of 8 layers.

6. Bring the first square consisting of 8 layers, and put an appropriate amount in the filling, then close it and repeat the same thing with the other squares, then stack them in the tray as show in the picture.





7. After you finish stacking, brush the goulash with melted butter.

8. Place the tray in the oven on medium temperature for half an hour.

9. In another bowl over medium heat, put both water and sugar together, and leave them until sugar is completely dissolved. Then remove them from the stove after that.

10. After the 30 minutes are up, take out the tray from the oven and immediately put the sugar syrup on it.