An Easy and Quick Chinese Chicken Noodles Recipe for Weeknights

A fast and easy way to create Chinese chicken noodles and have a yummy mouth-watering dish on weeknights. Once you marinated the chicken over-night I promise you, it will take no longer than 25 minutes to be done and ready for serving. Also don't forget to scroll down to see side dish ideas and gluten-free and vegetarian alternatives.

Easy Chinese Chicken Noodles Recipe:

Ingredients:

- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

- 1 large noodles pack

- Green and red peppers

- 1 cup of Teriyaki sauce

- Onions

- 2 lemons

- Salt and pepper

Steps:

You will begin first by marinating the chicken, I would recommend you do this in a tightly sealed box, and leave it in the fridge for a while.

1. In a medium bowl mix the Teryaki sauce, the lemons, 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp of pepper, and 2 Tbsp of vinegar.

2. Place the chicken and the mix you just prepared in a sealed box and place it in the refrigerator. The time you put it in the refrigerator varies, for best results, I would recommend to leave your chicken marinated overnight. That way the slices of chicken will absorb the sauce giving it the best flavor.

3. Empty the noodles into a regular sized pot, and boil a kettle of water. Pour the boiled water on the dry noodles and cover the pot. Leave it for 5-7 minutes to make sure the noodles are soft and ready, then drain the excess water from the noodles and leave it aside for now.

4. Once your chicken is marinated, it's time to chop them. Chop the chicken into relatively thin slices or cubes, whichever you prefer. Be sure to chop some green and red peppers and some onions, they will be added while cooking the chicken.

5. Now that you have everything chopped, it's time to cook it all together. Firstly add the chicken along with the sauce it was marinated in into a big deep bowl. Stir for a bit, then cover it up.

6. After a few minutes, your chicken should be relatively cooked, and I recommend you do a little taste test to see if you would like to add some extra salt, vinegar etc. Now it's time to add the peppers and onions, stir amongst the chicken making sure it absorbs as much sauce as possible. Cover up the chicken and leave it 7 more minutes. Make sure to flip the chicken every few minutes.

7. After the chicken has been cooked, it's time to add the noodles to it. At this point it is very important to thoroughly mix the noodles and the chicken, so that the noodles can also absorb the sauce.

8. After mixing, cover the noodles and the chicken for 10 minutes. Don't forget! Look at it from from time to time and stir frequently.

9. Finally after 10 minutes your chicken should be well-cooked and your noodles should have taken some color (or at least a little shade of brown).

There you have it, your very own home cooked Chinese chicken noodles.

If you're looking for a gluten-free alternative:

Japanese soba noodles are gluten free. They are made from buckwheat flower and are really popular and delicious.

For vegetarians:

You can replace chicken with mushrooms. Or with tofu and use the same marinade for the tofu.

Side dish options:

- If you're making it without chicken, you can have it next to Salmon Teriyaki. Here's the recipe.

- Edamame Hummus and chips.

- Picked cucumbers.

Main Image Credits: The Woks of Life