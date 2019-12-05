2 Cozy Winter Soups Recipes That Can Make Anyone Love Veggies

Everyone's starting to cuddle up under a blanket craving cozy winter recipes. Soup is not just a Ramadan staple, it's a winter staple as well. Winter soups are something else, a perfect way to start a meal and sometimes even a warming midnight snack. I don't like vegetable soup, I actually hate it, but my mom once tricked me into having one and wouldn't tell me what the ingredients were until I tried it first. I tried it, loved it and couldn't believe it was a vegetable soup. I must say this yummy vegetable soup recipe could convert anyone, even me who can't stand cabbage.

I also added a broccoli soup recipe that my team mate wrote about a few days ago by Sally Fouad. It perfectly fits the cozy winter theme and is a great way to add broccoli into your diet.

My Mom's Creamy Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

- 3 carrots (shredded)

- 3 zucchini (shredded)

- 1/4 a small cabbage (shredded)

- 1 big onion (chopped finely)

- 2 garlic cloves minced

- Salt

- Pepper

- Thyme

- 1 Tbsp flour

- 1 1/2 cup water

- 1 1/2 cup milk

Steps:

1. In a heated pot, stir the onion in the olive oil for around 1 minute, until it's a very pale yellow color.

2. Add the garlic to the pot and stir for 30 seconds.

3. Add the carrots, zucchini, and cabbage.

4. Also add the thyme, salt and pepper according to your preferred taste and stir for a minute.

5. Add the flour and stirring it really well with the veggies

6. Pour in the water and milk. They should cover all the vegetables.

7. When the soup starts to boil, put it on low heat and leave it to simmer for half an hour.

8. Let it cool down and then blend it in a blender to get a homogeneous creamy mixture.

9. Pour the soup through a sieve and then serve.





Sally Fouad's Broccoli Soup

Ingredients:

- 500 g fresh broccoli

- 1 onion (minced)

- 3 Tbsp corn oil

- 2 garlic cloves (minced)

- 3 Tbsp flour

- 1/2 tsp ginger (minced)

- 4 cups of chicken broth

- 1/2 tsp dried basil

- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

- 1 tsp salt

- 1/2 cup of cooking cream

Steps:

1. In a small pan add a small amount of oil and leave it to heat up. Then add the onion, garlic, ginger. Stir for a bit until the color is golden.

2. Add the broccoli to the mixture and stir well until it starts to wither.

3. Add the flour and stir well, making sure it covers all the broccoli.

4. Now add the chicken broth, pepper, basil, salt and stir them.

5. Cover it and leave it on low heat for 10-15 minutes until the broccoli is cooked.

6. Take it off the heat and place it in a blender.

7. When it's homogeneous, pour it again in a pot on medium heat.

8. Gradually add the cream stirring continuously.

9. Now pour in a bowl to serve and you can garnish with small pieces of broccoli.





Main Image Credits: Delphine Hourlay from Pexels