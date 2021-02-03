How to Make a Yummy Creamy Mushroom Risotto

As easy as preparing Risotto might seem, attention to detail is extremely important. If one tiny detail goes wrong while cooking, it might result in having your Risotto being too sticky, which is not how you want it. Follow our ingredients and steps closely to see how to make creamy mushroom risotto.

Creamy mushroom risotto recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups of Arborio Rice (aka Egyptian Rice)

- 1/2 cup dried porcini mushrooms

- 1 vegetable stock

- 1 cup white mushrooms

- 1/4 cup butter

- 2 chopped cloves of garlic

- 1/4 cup of heavy cream

- 1 cup parmesan

- 1 finely chopped onion (optional)

- Salt

- Pepper

Steps:

1. Start off with the vegetable stock to turn it into soup. Add five, small to medium sized cups of water along with the vegetable stock in a pot and turn on the stove heat for 10 minutes.

2. Combine the butter, garlic, onions, mushrooms and rice in a separate pot, and heat for two minutes while stirring the mixture well.

3. Add five small cups of the soup you've prepared in step one, in addition to the cream. Make sure at that point, the pot is on low heat until the liquid is absorbed, which should take approximately 25 minutes. Make sure you stir regularly!

4. Add the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.

5. Finally garnish with parsley and extra cheese if needed.

Also here's a 101 on how to cook a perfect risotto by Tasty!

How to make creamy mushroom risotto vegan?

You can either skip the cream all together and just add more vegan butter or you can coconut cream instead.

Side dish options:

- A salad is a great idea with a risotto since it's a relatively heavy dish, you can have it with a green beans salad.

- A mushroom arugula salad would also be really cool with it.

Also looking for more salad ideas to have next to your mushroom risotto? Check out these healthy salad recipes video:

Main Image Credits: The Modern Proper