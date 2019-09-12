I Accidentally Made the Creamiest White Sauce Pasta with Link Sausages!

Are you a pasta fan? Because you’re about to fall in love with a dish full of the creamiest, richest pasta you’ll ever have.



I made this delicious pasta recipe when I was tired at home. I wasn’t really in the mood for something fancy that would take over an hour to cook, so I started creating as I go... What came out after 25-30 minutes was one of the best recipes I had ever accidentally created. Sometimes the best things are born of laziness!



This recipe is easy to make and chances are you already have the ingredients in your pantry and fridge. So let’s get cooking.



Note: The portion I made was enough for around 2-3 people, however, you will notice that I didn't write down any measurements because I actually just added things as I cooked. So I suggest you just keep tasting as you go and just keep in mind the number of people you're making it for.



Ingredients:



- Your pasta preference (I used spaghetti)



- Link sausages (fresh or frozen)



- Cooking cream



- Salt



- Pepper



- Paprika



- Garlic powder



- Thyme



- Olive oil



- Curry



- Basil



- Chicken stock cubes



- Ginger



Steps:



1. Spice up your link sausages by putting them in a bowl and adding salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, ginger, and curry. Stir and let them sit for a while to soak up the flavor.



2. Start cooking your pasta in boiling water and add salt if you wish. Remember you want it cooked al dente, because it’s still going in the cream.



3. In one big stir fry pot, add as much cooking cream as you want.



4. Add salt, pepper, paprika, basil, thyme, and a small amount of a single chicken stock cube. Don’t use the whole cube! Make sure the heat is low and stir occasionally to control the foam. The cream will begin to thicken, so keep an eye on it.



5. In a small non-stick frying pan, add a small amount of olive oil and let it be hot enough so the sausages start to cook immediately. Once the oil is at the desired temperature, add the sausages and get to cooking. Do not let the sausages overcook!



6. Once the sausages are cooked, let them rest for 5 minutes and chop them up into smaller, bite-sized parts.



7. By this time, the pasta should be cooked al dente. Add the sausages and pasta to the cream before it is at your desired thickness.



8. Let the pasta, sausages, and cream simmer together and keep stirring gently until you reach your final desired consistency of the sauce.



Serve up!



This is one of my favorite dishes and I trust it’ll make you feel as good as it did me. However, do keep in mind that this recipe is high in calories and fat, as it is quite rich from the cream and sausages, so try not to overdo how often you make this dish! Unless you love it, then go crazy!





Main Image Credits: Tidy Mom