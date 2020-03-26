My Mom Makes the Best French Toast! Here's the Recipe...

Friday mornings, for me, meant crepes and pancakes. Until my mom wanted to get creative and start integrating new sweet breakfast recipes. This is when this glorious delicious French toast recipe came into our lives. Since we're all stuck at home because of the quarantine, there is no excuse for us to skip breakfast and believe me this cinnamon french toast will get you excited to wake in the morning, especially because of how quick and easy it is.

I also got my mom to give me some of her favorite vegan recipes...

I didn't believe how easy it is until I stood with her in the kitchen one morning as she was doing it. It takes absolutely no effort or skill and just like pancakes, you can get creative with the toppings and add whatever you like.

So go on...get up from bed, walk to the kitchen and start making this easy cinnamon french toast recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 egg

- 1/3 cup of milk

- A pinch of cinnamon

- A pinch of salt

- 1 tsp sugar

- 1/2 tsp vanilla

- Toast (of your preference)

- Butter

- Honey

- Powdered sugar

Steps:

1. Whisk together with a fork the egg, milk, cinnamon, salt, sugar and vanilla in a wide bowl.

2. Dip and soak the toast on both sides.

3. Butter a pan.

4. Fry the toast on both sides until it's golden brown.

5. You could also put in the oven under the grill if you want it to be more crispy.

6. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with powdered sugar, and cinnamon if you'd like.





Main Image Credits: Heirloomed