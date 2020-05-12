7 Different Ways to Eat Basbousa: Including a Nutella and Lotus Recipe!

Basbousa will never leave our side, especially in Ramadan. Its presence is essential and it brings so many people a lot of joy. And thanks to recipe innovators like Cleobuttera and many more amazing food bloggers and chefs, we'll never get bored of enjoying a classic dessert like Basbousa because of the many creative ways you can go with it. We picked some of our favorites and here are 7 different Basbousa recipes.

If you're looking for how to make a classic plain Basbousa at home, here's the recipe.

7 different ways to make Basbousa:













1. Chocolate Basbousa with Nutella





Image & Recipe Credits: Sorted Food Community

Ingredients:



- 1 cup Yogurt

- 3/4 cup Vegetable oil

- 1.75 cup Semolina

- 3/5 cup dried unsweetened coconut

- Sprinkle of Salt

- 1/2 cup Sugar

- 1 Tbsp Baking powder

- 3 Eggs

- Vanilla

- 3 Tbsp powdered Milk

- Nutella



Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 180 celsius and grease your pan.

2. Add all your ingredients in a big bowl and mix really well until its all combined.

3. Pour in half the mixture into the pan.

4. Place it in the oven for around 10 minutes.

5. Take it out and spread your Nutella, generously of course!

6. Now add the 2nd half of the batter.

7. Put it in the oven again for around 20 minutes.

2. Toasted Milk Basbousa Recipe

Image & Recipe Credits: Cleobuttera

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups powdered milk (divided)

- 1 cup semolina 3/4 cup melted ghee (or you can use oil)

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 can cream/Qashta

- 1/2 cup condensed milk (sweetened)

- 3 Tbsp milk (and another 3 more Tbsp for the top batter)

- 2 tsp baking powder

- 1/4 tsp salt

- 1 cup whole milk

- 1 cup whipping cream

- 1 Tbsp granulated sugar

- 3 Tbsp cornstarch

- 3/4 cup of condensed milk

- 1/2 cup toasted milk powder

Steps:

3. The Classic Basbousa with Yogurt Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 cups semolina flour

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 1/2 cup white sugar

- 2 Tbsp white honey

- 1/2 cup melted butter

- 1 cup plain yogurt

Steps:

1. In a bowl, gently mix the semolina and the melted butter all together with your fingertips without turning it into a dough.

2. Then add the sugar, the honey, the yogurt and the baking powder, and mix them all together.

3. Spread butter on an oven pan, and then pour the mix in this pan.

4. Set the oven to 200 degrees, and put the basbousa mix in for 30 minutes.

5. When you see its color turning to gold, you know it’s ready to come out.

6. Meanwhile, prepare the basbousa syrup, here’s how: Boil the water and sugar, and then add the lemon juice and leave it boil for one more minute.

7. Finally add the butter to the syrup right before you pour it on the basbousa.

You can garnish the basbousa with your favorite nuts and extra syrup.

4. Basbousa with Qashta Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup vegetable oil

- 1/2 cup semolina

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 cup of milk

- 1 Tbsp baking powder

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 180 g Qashta or cream

- 3 Tbsp grated coconut

- Pistachios or nuts for garnish

Steps:

1. Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. In a deep bowl mix the oil, semolina, milk, sugar, baking powder, vanilla and coconut until the dough is completely homogeneous.

3. Grease a tray with a little butter and flour and then add half the dough and flatten the surface.

4. Now, add a layer of the Qashta as a filling before adding the rest of the dough on top.

5. Garnish the surface with nuts.

6. Put the tray in the oven and leave it until it's tender and golden-brown (around 35 minutes).

7. Once you take it out of the oven, pour on the syrup, it should be hot and boiled. Leave it to let the syrup be absorbed for a while before serving.

5. Basbousa Cups Recipe

Ingredients:

- 1 cup soft semolina

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 cup coconut shavings

- 2 Tbsp powder milk

- 1 tsp baking powder

- 2 eggs

- 1 pack of Qashta or thick cream

- 1/2 cup oil

- Pinch of vanilla

- Loose liquid tahini

- Chocolate

- Lotus spread

Steps:

6. Orange Blossom Flavored Basbousa Recipe





Image Credits: The Gingered Whisk

Ingredients:

- All the same ingredients for the plain Basbousa

- 2 tsp orange blossom water

Steps:

1. Same as before.

2. Just add the orange blossom water to your simple syrup.

7. Lotus Basbousa Recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 eggs

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup oil

- 1 tsp vanilla

- 1 cup yogurt

- 1 cup semolina

- 1 cup crushed lotus biscuits

Pudding Ingredients:

- 1/2 tsp baking powder

- 2 cups cold milk

- 2 Tbsp corn flour

- 1 Tbsp flour

- 3 Tbsp sugar

- 1 cup of crushed lotus biscuits

