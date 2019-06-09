The Easiest Healthy Chicken Pasta Recipe for Your New Diet Routine

Ramadan is gone and we know a lot of you want to get back on track with a slightly healthier diet. So to aid you in trying to get things back to normal and reduce and the fat and sugar intake, healthy recipes are on the way...

This is an easy and healthy chicken pasta recipe that will fit in your new healthy diet routine.

Ingredients:

- Pasta (pasta type of preference)

- 1 Tbsp canola oil

- 250 g of skinless, boneless chicken breasts

- 1 green pepper (ground)

- 3 garlic cloves (minced)

- 1 small onion (minced)

- 1/2 tsp mixed spice

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1/2 tsp salt

- 1 Tbsp flour

- 1 cup tomato juice

- 1/3 cup non-dairy cooking cream or low-fat cooking cream

- 1 tsp parsley

Steps:

1. Cook the pasta in water then leave it on the side.

2. Heat the oil in a separate pot and add the onion till it becomes golden.

3. Add the chicken breast and salt and mix well.

4. Add the green pepper, black pepper, garlic, mixed spice and mix really well.

5. Add the flour and tomato juice and then cover the pot and leave it on medium hear until the tomato sauce thickens and the chicken cooks.

6. Close the heat and add the cooking cream and mix everything together.

7. Add the sauce to the paste then serve and decorate with parsley.





Main Image Credits: Salt & Lavender Via Pinterest