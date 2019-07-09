9 Homemade Dairy-Free Ice Cream Recipes That Only Need a Blender!

Me and my friends can't stop having ice cream. The ice cream cravings this summer are really bad, and I'm not sure if it's the weather or the exciting favours, but something keeps us going to the nearest ice cream place we could find every time we go out. By now we all know that a lot of dairy can sometimes be a little unpleasant for our bodies, so having my feed bombarded with homemade dairy-free Ice cream recipes got me thinking...

First of all what about those who can't have dairy at all, the options are very limited in stores. Second, why do we never make ice cream at home? The possibilities are literally endless, it's easy, doesn't take time and your friends will love you, and will be knocking on your door all summer for that yummy dairy-free ice cream they never thought they'd like. I found some of the best homemade dairy-free ice cream recipes online by talented food bloggers that know how to make our life easy and full of deliciousness. All these are no churn ice cream recipes, meaning they don't need an ice cream machine. Check them out below:

Dairy-Free Coconut Ice Cream Recipe









Image Credits: Minimalist Baker



Recipe Credits: Chocolate Covered Katie

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup coconut milk

- 1 1/2 cup canned coconut milk

- Pinch of stevia or any sweetener

- 1/4 cup of maple syrup, sugar, honey or brown sugar

- 1 1/2 tsp of pure vanilla extract

- 1/8 tsp salt

Steps:

1. Mix all ingredients well in a bowl.

2. Fill ice cube trays with the ice cream mixture.

3. When frozen, take them out and blend them in a blender on high speed.





Dairy-Free Banana Peanut Butter Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Beaming Baker

Ingredients:

- 3 frozen bananas

- 1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp of coconut cream

- 3/4 cup of unsalted peanut butter

- 3 Tbsp maple syrup

- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Steps:

1. Blend bananas in a blender till they become crumbly

2. Add the coconut cream and blend until it's smooth. Try to have the coconut cream at a consistency that is not too firm before adding it in the blender.

3. Add 1/2 a cup from the peanut butter. Also add the vanilla and maple syrup, blending everything together.

4. In a freezer safe, airtight box, place half of the ice cream and tap the box to even it out.

5. Randomly and liberally swirl around 2 Tbsp of the remaining peanut butter to create big blobs of peanut butter around the ice cream.

6. Add the rest of the ice cream on top of the peanut butter.

7. Pour in another 2 Tbsp of the peanut butter and place a knife down into the ice cream, randomly swirling, gently while being careful not to stir too much.

8. Freeze and enjoy the yumminess in a couple of hours!





Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Feel Good Foodie

Ingredients:

- 1 frozen can of coconut milk in the fridge overnight

- 1 ripe banana

- 2 avocados

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice

- 3 Tbsp maple syrup

- 5 mint leaves

Steps:

1. Keep your freezer safe loaf pan in the fridge for a while to cool.

2. In a blender, add the solid pieces of the coconut milk, the banana, avocados, mint leaves, lemon, maple syrup and blend of high speed until it's homogenous and creamy looking.

3. Place the ice cream mixture into the loaf pan and smooth out the top with a spoon or spatula.

4. Freeze overnight or for 4 hours.

5. Allow it to soften a bit before digging in.

You can also check out the recipe video here:





Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Happy Healthy Mama

Ingredients:

- 3 cups of frozen strawberries

- 1 can of coconut milk

- Honey to preference

Steps:

1. Blend the coconut milk, strawberries and honey in a high speed blender until the mixture is smooth.

2. In a freezer safe loaf pan, pour in the mixture and cover with foil.





Dairy-Free Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Feasting on Fruit

Ingredients:

- 2/3 cup of coconut flour

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

- Pinch of salt

- 1/4 cup of chocolate chips

- 1 cup date paste

- 4 frozen bananas

- 1 can of full fat coconut milk

Steps:

1. Mix together the date paste, coconut flour, vanilla, salt, and chocolate chips (leave some behind for the ice cream) to make the cookie dough. If the dough won't hold together add more date paste.

2. Split the dough into 2 equal parts and place one half into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper.

3. In a blender add the bananas, coconut milk and blend until the mixture is smooth. Then add chocolate chips and blend again but for a very short time.

4. Place the ice cream on the cookie dough in the pan and place it in the freezer for 2 hours.

5. Top the ice cream with the other half of the dough and gently press it evenly.

6. Freeze again and when you're ready to dig in, slice the ice cream sandwiches into square or rectangular bars.

You can also check out the recipe video here:







Dairy-Free Pistachio Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Feasting on Fruit

Ingredients:

- 1 avocado

- 1 cup of pistachios (unsalted)

- 1 cup pf Medjool dates or Marple syrup

- 2 1/2 cups of a non-dairy milk (almond, cashew or any preference you have)

- 1/2 tsp almond extract

- For color you can add spirulina but that's optional

Steps:

1. In high speed blender, blend together the avocado, pistachios, dates or maple, milk and almond extract.

2. If you want a nice green color, slowly start adding a small bit of spirulina. Be careful to not add to much so it doesn't ruin the taste, so keep trying it as you go.

3. In a loaf pan or container, pour the ice cream and sprinkle pistachios on top.

4. Leave in the freezer overnight.

5. For extra creaminess, you can re-blend some chunks of the ice cream after you take it out of the freezer.

You can also check out the recipe video here:



Dairy-Free Lemon Mint Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Love Me. Feed Me

Ingredients:

- 1 can coconut milk (full fat)

- 1 lemon (juice and zest)

- 1/4 cup of mint

- 4 Tbsp of a sweetener or maple syrup

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

Steps:

1. Blend all the above ingredients in a blender and keep tasting to adapt the sweetness and mint intensity.

2. Line a freezer safe pan with parchment paper and pour in the mixture.

3. For the best result of a super creamy ice cream, stir the Ice cream every hour while it's setting in the freezer.





Dairy-Free Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe





Recipe & Image Credits: Life A Little Brighter



Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup of cocoa powder

- 4 bananas

- 1 cup coconut cream

- 1 cup almond milk

- 1/2 cup chocolate chips

- Chocolate sprinkles

Steps:

1. In a blender, blend the cocoa powder, coconut cream, almond milk, bananas until it's smooth.

2. Add the chocolate chips and stir, then pour it in a container and place in the freezer.

3. When solid, take it out of the freezer and wait a couple of minutes so you're able to scoop it into a bowl.

4. Sprinkle some more chocolate chips and chocolate sprinkles.





Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Ice Cream Recipe





Image Credits: All The Nourishing Things



Recipe Credits: Nutriholist



Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups of raw cashews (soaked for at least 2 hours)

- 1 cup of dates

- 1 cup coconut milk (full fat)

- 2 tsp blackstrap molasses

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

- 1 tsp sea salt

Steps:

1. Drain the cashews and place in the bender with the dates, milk, molasses, vanilla extract and salt.

2. Pour in a freezer safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours.

3. Scoop out the ice cream and drizzle some extra molasses





Main Image Credits: Spices In My DNA