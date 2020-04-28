Easy Homemade Pizza Recipes Including the Dough and Sauce!

Making homemade pizza isn't as hard as people make it out to be. In this article we're giving you all the things you need to know to make these beautiful homemade pizza recipes, including how to make pizza dough and pizza sauce. Also, don't forget to get to the classic pizza recipes below that are everyone's favorites...pepperoni pizza and 4 cheese!

Did you know you can actually make a pizza with only 2 ingredients?!

Homemade Pizza Dough Ingredients:

- 4 cups of flour

- 1/2 cup oil

- 1 Tbsp instant yeast

- 1/2 cup warm water

- 1 Tbsp baking powder

- 1/2 a pack of yogurt

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of sugar

Homemade Pizza Sauce Ingredients:

- 4 Tbsp tomato sauce

- 1/2 cup of water

- Juice of half a lemon

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

- 1 tsp sugar

- Salt and Pepper

- Thyme

- 1/4 tsp garlic powder

How to make homemade pizza dough and pizza sauce:





1. Start diluting the tomato sauce with water and put it on the heat along with the lemon juice, olive oil, sugar and spices.

2. Stir the sauce until it boils, then take it off the heat and leave to cool until the pizza is done.

3. Dissolve the yeast in half a cup of warm water, add a pinch of sugar and leave it covered for ten minutes to brew.

4. To make the pizza dough, get a deep bowl and add in it the flour and baking powder, then the oil, yogurt, salt, and yeast. Stir well with a spoon until all the ingredients are combined, then start using your hands to kneed the dough.

5. Gradually add a cup of warm water to the dough and stir with your hand until it becomes completely firm. If the dough is sticking to your hand, add more flour.

6. Leave the dough for an hour to rest or rise.

7. Now, divide the dough and spread it onto three round shaped trays.

8. Spread the sauce on top and follow with your toppings and mozzarella.

9. Pre-heat the oven for ten minutes then add the pizza, leaving it to cook for around 15 minutes.

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza Recipe:





Ingredients:

- Pizza dough (check above)

- Pizza Sauce (check above)

- Frozen mozzarella cheese

- Grated cheddar cheese

- Pepperoni slices

Steps:

1. Prepare the pizza dough as seen above, then add your pepperoni slices after the sauce.

2. Sprinkle the cheese and add even more pepperoni if you'd like.

3. Put it in the oven for around 15 minutes and serve hot!

Homemade Four Cheese Pizza Recipe:





Ingredients:

- Pizza dough (check above)

- Pizza Sauce (check above)

- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese

- Shredded Rumi cheese (to preference)

- Basil

Steps:

1. Start preparing the pizza and sauce like before.

2. Spread the dough in the trays and then add your sauce.

3. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on first, then a mix of the parmesan and cheddar and garnish with fresh basil leaves on top.

4. Place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes.





