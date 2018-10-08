2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

How about a Cheesecake Recipe Which You Don't Have to Bake?

By now you know my tendency of coming across recipes that are rule breaking. My fear of the oven drew me to this one... a no bake cheesecake! Cheesecakes are known to be hard to make, so eliminating one difficult factor is a great start. This recipe is by Stephanie from Eat. Drink. Love and it's a key lime recipe. Not a lot of people consider key lime a go to when it comes to cheesecake, but with one look at the picture your mind might be changed.

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp of unsalted butter

- 3/4 a cup of crushed graham crackers

- 1 package of softened light cream cheese (8 ounces)

- 1 package of softened whipped topping (8 ounces)

- 1/3 a cup of fresh key lime (or lime if you can't find key lime) juice

- 1 Tbsp of lime zest

- 1/3 cup of sweetened condensed milk (fat-free)

Steps:

1. Melt the butter.

2. Split the cracker crumbs among your serving cups and pack it down.

3. Pour butter over them and place in freezer.

4. Beat well the cheese, whipped topping, lime juice, zest and condensed milk.

5. Take the cups out of the freezer and top with the filling.

6. Add any desired toppings.

7. Cover them and place in the fridge preferably overnight.


Recipe and Image Credits: Eat. Drink. Love

