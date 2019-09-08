Watch How to Make This Quick Pinnacolada Smoothie in 1 Minute

Smoothies remain to be a lot of people's favorite fresh drink of choice, whether the weather is hot or a bit colder in fall. Since there are a lot of smoothie recipes out there, we chose for you one that a lot of people love and also has some sneaky health benefits in there. We're showing you how to make a Pinnacolada smoothie.

The best thing about Pinnacolada smoothies is how quickly you can make them. It will only take a few minutes to make and have something quick and yummy to serve for friends and your kids. Take a look below at this Pinnacolada smoothie recipe video.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup pineapple juice

- 1/2 cup of pineapple

- 1/2 cup coconut milk

- 1 Tbsp lemon juice

- 1 tsp honey

- 1 tsp basil

Steps:

1. Add the pineapple juice and pineapple pieces in a blender.

2. Add the coconut milk, lemon juice, honey and basil to the blender.

3. Mix everything together.

4. Pour the juice into a cup and enjoy the beautiful fresh taste.

Health Benefits of Pinnacolada Smoothies

A Pinnacolada smoothie has a lot of health benefits. Pineapple contains vitamin c which produces collagen and generally enhances the skin's health.

Coconut milk has a lot of health benefits as well. It contains a lot of vitamins and minerals that help with skin radiance and hair growth. It also helps prevent anemia and protects the digestive system from gastroesophageal reflux. For children, it strengthens the immune system and helps protect them from viruses and colds.





Video & Image Credits: Zest