3 Fat Burning Soup Recipes You Need to Try to Help With Weight Loss

Many of us look for recipes that can help with fat burning and weight management. Luckily there a lot of healthy recipes out there and creative plates that can help with that. That's why today we wanted to show you some fat burning soup recipes for weight loss.

Fat Burning Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Sally Fouad

Ingredients:

- 1 Tbsp of oil

- 1 small onion (finely chopped)

- 1 cup zucchini (cut into cubes)

- 1 cup chopped cabbage

- 1 cup chopped leek

- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

- 1 cup skimmed broth

- Salt and pepper to preference

- Curry or turmeric to preference

- A pinch of cinnamon

Steps:

1. Place the oil, onions and curry in a bowl over heat to get a little color.

2. Now add cabbage, leek, zucchini and stir really well.

3. Add the stock, salt, pepper, and cinnamon.

4. Cover the pot, and leave it on the heat until it cooks.

5. Take it off the heat and mix it a blender.

6. Pour the soup into a bowl and garnish with parsley.

Fat Burning Chicken Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Alaa El Sherbiny

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup tomato juice

- 1 boiled chicken breast (cut into cubes)

- 1 stick of leek (chopped)

- 1 clove of garlic (minced)

- Salt and pepper to preference

- 1 onion (minced or chopped)

- 1 stick of celery

- 1 cup of chopped red cabbage

- 1 cup of chopped green cabbage

- 2 cups of broth

- 1 carrot (grated)

Steps:

1. Place the onions, celery, leek and garlic in pan with a Tbsp of olive oil on the heat, and leave them to sauté.

2. Add the red and green cabbage and stir well, cooking it for a couple of minutes.

3. Now add the grated carrots.

4. Add the broth, salt and pepper and let it simmer.

5. Remove the soup off the heat and you can then mix it in a blender or leave it as it is.

6. Place it in a bowl and add the chicken breast pieces.

Fat Burning Spicy Cabbage Soup Recipe by Chef Sherbiny

Ingredients:

- 3 tomatoes (chopped)

- 1 broth cube

- 1/2 liter of broth

- Parsley (for garnish)

- 1 cup chopped cabbage

- Chilli

- 1 onion (minced)

- 1 celery stick

- Salt and pepper to preference

- Mixed spices

- 1 stick of leek

Steps:

1. In a saucepan over heat, put in the liter and cube of stock, celery, leek, spices, onions, tomatoes, peppers, salt, and leave them to cook.

2. Then add the chopped cabbage.

3. Now add chopped chili pepper.

4. Leave the mixture until it boils and simmers.

5. Remove it from the heat and pour it into a bowl.

6. Garnish it with parsley.